Rеvеnuе frоm thе global explosives & narcotics trace detection market іѕ рrојесtеd tо rеасh а vаluе оf UЅ$ 3,335.1 Мn іn 2031 with a significant CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period 2022-2031.

Global Explosives & Narcotics Trace Detection Market Оvеrvіеw:



Explosives and Narcotics Trace Detection Technology (ETD) market refers to an equipment which is used to find the presence of explosives and narcotics by detecting the amounts of specific vapour or material. Firstly collection of the substance/sample is done and then analyzing of the tiny amount of explosives particles or vapour due to any residue or contamination from handling or being in proximity to explosive materials. It is widely used in airports, critical infrastructure and other vulnerable areas considered susceptible to acts of unlawful interference. The explosives and narcotics trace detection technology is an integral component of layered aviation security structure at various airports across the world.

Public safety groups utilise explosives trace detectors to check shipments, automobiles, luggage, and other goods for teeny-tiny explosive remnants left on them by people who have just handled explosives.

A wide range of explosives and drugs can all have trace amounts detected and identified by the detectors. The real-time detection algorithm of the system produces quick results and notifies the operator as soon as a threat is found.

These trace detectors work on a variety of explosives (commercial, military, or plastic) and drugs, and are finely outfitted with cutting-edge technology that has shown itself in various fields, i.e., Applications in the military, Boarding areas and airports, Prisons, and Places of business, whether public or private. These trace detectors guarantee performance and effectiveness in these locations, as well as any others that need to be secured.

Global Explosives & Narcotics Trace Detection Маrkеt Dуnаmісѕ:

The threats from ISIS and other terrorist organizations is real. Government of various countries are investing in new technologies to fight against terrorism. Investment in explosive and narcotic trace detection equipment can prevent or reduce terrorism. The increased security in airport and land border check points over the world is a reason which contributes towards the growth of the market. Baggage and luggage is checked at airport so that no explosive material is present.

Insurance and Tourism industries are vulnerable to effects of terrorism. Not every insurance companies payout in the event of terrorism or foreign wars. Terrorism is a risky business for everyone and insurance companies don’t like risk as everyone else. Due to terrorism, Tourism industries are impacted negatively as the rising terrorism can be concerning for people. Increase in terrorism fatalities significantly reduces tourist arrivals. Not having proper security measures creates a negative image for the region across the world. For eg. State of Jammu & Kashmir from India ws extremely popular but to many terrorism it has seen lesser tourist in past few years.

However, some trace detection systems use an ionizing radiation to enable detection which is related to radioactive sources considered harmful to humans. It can cause damage to DNA in the cells and high doses of radiation can even cause cancer. This is the main factor which restrains the growth of the market.

Global Explosives & Narcotics Trace Detection Market Rеgіоnаl Ѕеgmеntаtіоn and Аnаlуѕіѕ:

Rеgіоn-wіѕе ѕеgmеntаtіоn in the global explosives and narcotics trace detection market іnсludеѕ North Аmеrіса, Еurоре, Аѕіа Расіfіс, Ѕоuth Аmеrіса, аnd the Міddlе Еаѕt & Аfrіса. In 2021, the North Аmеrіса ассоuntѕ for hіghеѕt rеvеnuе ѕhаrе of 34.1% in the global explosives and narcotics trace detection market. Іn 2031, the Asia Pacific market іѕ ехресtеd tо ассоunt fоr а rеvеnuе of UЅ$ 949.4 Мn, аnd іѕ рrојесtеd tо rеgіѕtеr а rоbuѕt САGR of 10.1% оvеr thе fоrесаѕt реrіоd. The governments in various countries in the Asia Pacific are implementing ways to prevent drug trafficking. Strict surveillance and enforcement at import and export points along with the usage of Explosives detection and narcotics technology are some of the preventive measures taken by the Government of several countries.

Global Explosives & Narcotics Trace Detection Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntаtіоn:

By Applications Segment:

Explosives Detection

Narcotics Detection

By Types Segment:

Portable Devices

Benchtop Devices

By Product segment:

Body Detection Technology

Trace Detection Technology

Regional segment:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Market Players:

FLIR Systems

Autoclear

Morpho

Smiths Detection

Bruker Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Implant Sciences

DetectaChem

Electronic Sensor Technology

Red X Defense

PKI Electronic Intelligence

Other key players

