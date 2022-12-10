Battery Market to grow at CAGR of 3.2% in the long run to reach US$ 8.7 Billion in 2027.

Raipur, Dec. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Global Battery Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the growth factors?

According to the report, the global Battery Market has several growth factors. A few are mentioned below –

The industry began rebounding in the year 2021 with the recovering demand from the defense and telecom industries and the restart of aircraft deliveries.

An incessant shift from traditional lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries and the declining cost of the latter is likely to drive the market.

The report also includes top growth drivers, growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Battery Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the Battery Market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Battery Type - Lead-acid [Flooded, VRLA-Gel, and VRLA-AGM], Lithium-ion, and Nickel-cadmium)

- Lead-acid [Flooded, VRLA-Gel, and VRLA-AGM], Lithium-ion, and Nickel-cadmium) Industry Type - Marine, Railway, Defense, Aviation, and Telecom

- Marine, Railway, Defense, Aviation, and Telecom Region - North America [The USA, Canada, and Mexico], Europe [Germany, France, The UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe], Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific], and Rest of the World [Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and Others].

Battery Market Insights

Based on the battery type, lithium-ion is expected to remain the fastest-growing battery type in the market during the forecast period, owing to a plethora of advantages offered by li-ion technology such as high energy density, low self-discharge, and low to minimal maintenance.

Based on the industry type, Telecom is expected to remain the key demand generator in the market during the forecast period. Telecom batteries are primarily used in backup power applications. With the growing use of cloud computing and data streaming, high-performance reliable backup power is essential now more than ever.

Which Region is expected to remain the largest market?

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest and the fastest market for batteries during the forecast period. This region has a presence of robust and booming telecom industry and also witnessed a rapid growth in digitalization in a short period, promoting fast adoption of next-generation networks like 5G and IoT.

The presence of a majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing in China will further drive industry growth.

North America is likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by the thriving aviation industry and the presence of key players such as EnerSys, East Penn Manufacturing Co., and C&D Technologies Inc.

Who are the Top Market Players?

The market is highly populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc.

The following are the key players in the battery market. Most of the major players are providing both lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries in their portfolio.

EnerSys

Saft

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Exide Technologies, LLC

Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

C&D Technologies, Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Battery market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

