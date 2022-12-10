Over $100,000 Raised by Robert and Michelle's Annual Holiday Party and Gift Drive Benefitting Speak Up for Kids and 1,600 Foster Children

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local heroes Robert Donohoo and Michelle Stokes hosted Palm Beach County's premier Holiday Party and Toy Drive, which raised over $100,000 on Dec. 4 at La Masseria Restaurant. Once held at Donohoo's home, attendance at this annual event grew exponentially, and it is now an anxiously awaited annual staple. This year did not disappoint. Over 250 people attended, bringing enough toys to fill a box truck!

"This is a magical time of year where we get the privilege of serving the most vulnerable in our communities," says Scott Penney, Speak Up for Kids Board President. "In any way we can, we want to make the holidays brighter for our children."

"Robert and Michelle are proof that not all superheroes wear capes! Although, sometimes, they are Palm Beach chic," quips Coleen LaCosta, Speak Up for Kids Executive Director, as she references the attire for the evening's festivities. LaCosta continues, "This event marks the epitome of what the holiday season is about. To see Robert work his magic engaging the community along with his team of 'elves' fills our hearts with joy and gratitude - it's life-changing."

Donohoo is all about helping the kids and spreads that passion. This year the team took it to the next level and secured sponsors, Flagler Bank, Paley Orthorpedic & Spine Institute, Marsha McGinn's Blue Bloods and the Fischer Family Foundation plus tremendous silent auction items.

La Masseria, located at 5520 PGA Boulevard, Suite 104, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418, is the perfect backdrop for the evening, coupling authentic Italian fare with the warmth of holiday giving. The owners and staff support the event and are as festive as the attendees.

About Speak Up for Kids: Speak Up for Kids champions best-interest child advocacy. Through effective advocacy, the cycles of abuse, violence, and crime are being broken one child at a time, and children's futures are being rewritten.

Contact Information:

Coleen LaCosta

Executive Director

coleen@speakupforkidspbc.org

5614087779



