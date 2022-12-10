Waterville Valley Resort Opens the Fastest Chairlift in NH

Waterville Valley, NH, Dec. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tecumseh Express, the fastest chairlift in New Hampshire, made its debut at Waterville Valley Resort this morning. This new 6-person express bubble chairlift, built by MND Group, is the first of its kind in the United States, traveling at approximately 20 ft/second.

Replacing White Peaks Express Quad, Tecumseh Express expands access to Waterville Valley Resort’s most popular terrain. This new chairlift moves 3,200 passengers/hour up to the summit of Mount Tecumseh, increasing access to High Country and upper-mountain intermediate, advanced, and expert terrain.

“This chairlift project is the largest and most significant lift development project in Waterville Valley Resort’s 55-year history. Our team and community are incredibly proud of building the fastest chairlift in New Hampshire, and we’re thrilled to bring the newest MND technology to New England.”, said Tim Smith, President and General Manager of Waterville Valley Resort.

This new lift brings a new, enhanced era of skiing and riding to Waterville Valley Resort, with a 5.5-minute ride duration, ergonomic individual leather seats, weather-protectant bubbles, and integrated child protection. “Opening the Tecumseh Express improves and strengthens the skier experience, which is something we remain committed to both in our day-to-day operations and within our long-term expansion plans.”, confirms Smith, “The guest experience is a central tenet of Waterville Valley Resort’s 10-Year Development Plan, and with the opening of our new Tecumseh Express, our 10 Year Development Plan is well underway.”

Tecumseh Express is one of many infrastructure upgrades to come to Waterville Valley. Over the coming years, Waterville Valley Resort plans to extend the World Cup T-Bar, replace the Sunnyside Triple chairlift, and install a new gondola connecting the Town of Waterville Valley with the Ski Resort. The plan also includes a boundary extension, allowing for 140 acres terrain expansion with 15 new trails, new buildings for events and dining, and a new learning area.

