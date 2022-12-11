Australia's Current International Travel Landscape is on the Come-Up, Says the Australian Bureau of Statistics

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two years of ducking in and out of lockdowns and battling tight restrictions and closed travel borders, Australians have proved that they have well and truly been bitten by the travel bug in 2022. Inspiring Vacations dissects the findings of recent ABS data on international travel from Australia.

As soon as the announcement was made in 2021 that international and state borders would finally reopen for travel, Australians immediately began booking exciting getaways, says Inspiring Vacations. From historical Egypt tours and treks across Thailand to tours to Cape York and everything in between, it seems that every corner of the earth has been filled with Aussie tourists throughout 2022 - but which destinations have been the most popular for Australian travellers?

Recent research conducted by the ABS has revealed that while Australia hasn't yet reached pre-pandemic levels of travel, the country is well on its way there. The data shows that the top 10 most popular locations for international travel from Australia in 2022 have been Auckland, New Zealand; Bali, Indonesia; Queenstown, New Zealand; Christchurch, New Zealand; Fiji; London, United Kingdom; Singapore; Wellington, New Zealand; Bangkok, Thailand; and Los Angeles, United States.

Inspiring Vacations explains the data also revealed an interesting trend: Australians aren't searching for the same, tried-and-true destinations they were travelling to pre-pandemic. Travel research is increasingly inclined to new destinations that Aussie tourists may not yet have visited. Otago, Naples and Saint-Tropez are amongst the top five destinations in which Australians have been booking accommodation this year.

As Australians search for new, exotic destinations, Inspiring Vacations can help tourists plan the perfect trip. Discover everything from guided tours Egypt-wide to Cape York tours and more.

