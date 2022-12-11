Canada Extended Warranty Market Is Expected to Reach $22.27 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Dec. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Canada extended warranty market generated $7.85 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.27 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Absolutely Free | Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A24713

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $7.85 Billion Market Size in 2031 $22.2 Billion CAGR 11.3% No. of Pages in Report 109 Segments covered Coverage, Distribution Channel, Application, End User Drivers Rise in the adoption of smartphones, computers, home appliances, and other similar products Increased awareness regarding the extended warranty policies among consumers Expansion of e-commerce in Canada Opportunities Developing economies offer significant opportunities to insurers to expand their business by strengthening policies Restraints Unit shipment of personal computers (PC) have been on the decline and thus, the decline in sales of PCs have lowered the demand for extended warranty policies

Covid-19 Scenario:

The pandemic has a moderate impact on the Canada extended warranty market, as several countries imposed travel bans, policyholders were filing claims to demand further extension of extended warranty coverage, and there were changes in terms of policies in the Canadian market. All these factors led insurers to freeze sales of new coverage for extended warranty in the market.

Although the COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the growth of the market, the industry recovered quickly. This is attributed to the increase in government support & initiatives toward the insurance industry and increase in purchasing power of customers to buy extended warranty in the country.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here (Get Full Insights in PDF – 227+ Pages) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/25163

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the Canada extended warranty market based on complete coverage, distribution channel, application, end user, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on coverage, the standard protection plan segment held more than three-fourths of the total market share in 2021, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the accidental protection plan segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2031.

By distribution channel, the manufacturers segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the Canada extended warranty market , and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the others segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyzes the retailers segment.

Based on application, the automobiles segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the Canada extended warranty market, and would rule the roost through 2031. However, the others segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. The report also analyses the consumer electronics, home appliances, and mobile devices & PCs segments.

Based on end user, the individuals segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the Canada extended warranty market, and would maintain its dominance through 2031. However, the business segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the Canada extended warranty market analyzed in the research include Assurant, Inc., American International Group, Inc., AutoPair Warranty Inc., AXA, Amtrust Financial, Asurion, Endurance Warranty Services, LLC, Ensurall, GuardTree Inc., and Toronto Appliances Service Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players of the Canada extended warranty market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Buy This Research Report - https://bit.ly/3UKr3yA

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Extended Warranty Market : Extended Warranty Market By Distribution Channel (Manufacturers, Retailers, Others), By Coverage (Standard Protection Plan, Accidental Protection Plan), By Application (Automobiles, Consumer Electronics, Home Appliances, Mobile Devices and PCs, Others), By End User (Individuals, Business): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

U.S. Auto Extended Warranty Market : U.S. Auto Extended Warranty Market By Coverage (Powertrain Coverage, Stated Component Coverage, and Exclusionary Coverage), Distribution Channel (Auto Dealers/Manufacturers and Third Party Providers), Vehicle Age (New Vehicle and Used Vehicle), and Application (Personal and Commercial): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

U.S., Brazil & India Extended Warranty Market : U.S., Brazil & India Extended Warranty Market By Coverage (Standard Protection Plan and Accidental Protection Plan), Distribution Channel (Manufacturers, Retailers, and Others), End User (Business and Individuals), and Device Type (Laptops & PCs, Mobiles & Tablets, TVs, ACs, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Kitchen Appliances, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Market : Consumer Electronics Extended Warranty Market By Product Type (Laptops & PCs, Mobiles & Tablets, Home Entertainment Devices, Heating & Cooling equipment, Kitchen equipment, and Others), Distribution Channel (Manufacturers, Retailers, and Others), and Coverage Type (Standard Protection Plan and Accidental Protection Plan): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Auto Extended Warranty Market : Auto Extended Warranty Market By Coverage (Powertrain Coverage, Stated Component Coverage, and Exclusionary Coverage), Distribution Channel (Auto Dealers/Manufacturers and Third-Party Providers), Vehicle Age (New Vehicle and Used Vehicle), and Application (Personal and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: