[Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR] Roche: Changes in the Board of Directors and the Corporate Executive Committee

English German

Board of Directors

Basel, 12 December 2022 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that at its December meeting, the Board of Directors of Roche Holding Ltd has approved to propose the following changes at the Annual General Meeting on 14 March 2023:

As previously announced in July 2022, Christoph Franz has decided not to seek re-election as Chairman. The Board of Directors will propose Severin Schwan as the new Chairman at the Annual General Meeting in 2023, and has appointed Thomas Schinecker as the new Roche Group CEO effective 14 March 2023.

The Board of Directors will propose Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestle S.A., and Prof. Akiko Iwasaki, Sterling Professor of Immunobiology and Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology at Yale University, and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, for election as new Board members at the Annual General Meeting in 2023. Christoph Franz: “I am very pleased that we can propose two exceptional people in business and in science for election to the Board of Directors.”

The following persons are recommended for election to the Board of Directors:

Name Board Member since Dr. Severin Schwan 2013, new as Chairman André Hoffmann 1996 Dr. Jörg Duschmale 2020 Dr. Patrick Frost 2020 Anita Hauser 2017 Prof. Dr. Richard P. Lifton 2015 Bernard Poussot 2015 Dr. Claudia Süssmuth Dyckerhoff 2016 Dr. Mark Schneider New Prof. Dr. Akiko Iwasaki New

Annette Luther, Secretary to the Board of Directors, will be appointed as Head of International Government Relations in April 2023. At the same time Per-Olof Attinger, currently Head CEO Office and Secretary to the Corporate Executive Committee, will take over as Secretary to the Board of Directors.

Corporate Executive Committee

Bill Anderson, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals and member of the Corporate Executive Committee, has decided to pursue opportunities outside of Roche effective 31 December 2022. A successor will be appointed by March 2023. Thomas Schinecker will become the ad interim CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals starting 1 January 2023, when he hands over the CEO Roche Diagnostics role to Matt Sause as previously announced.

Severin Schwan: “Over his 16-year career at Roche, Bill Anderson has demonstrated excellent leadership. He has been instrumental in shaping Roche’s transformation and I wish him all the best for the future.”

In 2006, Bill Anderson joined Genentech as Senior Vice President of the Immunology and Ophthalmology Business Unit in South San Francisco (SSF), California, before leading the BioOncology Business Unit. He moved to Basel and became Head of Global Product Strategy and Chief Marketing Officer for the Pharma business in 2013. By 2016, Bill returned to San Francisco to lead the North American Operations of Genentech and, shortly thereafter, he was appointed CEO of Genentech before taking over his current role in 2019. Prior to joining Roche, he began his career in engineering and quickly assumed business leadership roles with increasing scope in the biotech industry. Bill completed his Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas in Austin.

Silke Hörnstein, currently Global Head of Strategy and Transformation for Roche’s Diagnostics Division, will become Head of Corporate Strategy, Secretary to the Corporate Executive Committee and will be a member of the enlarged Corporate Executive Committee in April 2023.

Thomas Schinecker: "Silke Hörnstein is a strong leader with broad experience and strategic acumen. I have been impressed how she consistently finds sustainable solutions to complex topics."

Silke Hörnstein joined Roche in Penzberg, Germany in 2001 in procurement before moving to Mannheim in 2005 as Director of Direct Procurement. She then transitioned into product management for Diagnostics before taking increasingly larger leadership responsibilities in commercial operations. In 2012, she was appointed Diagnostics General Manager for Denmark and relocated to Copenhagen. She became responsible for multiple global programs including digital transformation for the Diagnostics Division in 2015 in Basel before assuming her current role in 2021 that spans strategy and Diagnostics sites. Silke holds a Master of Science in Cell and Molecular Biology from Ruprecht-Karls University in Heidelberg, Germany along with additional studies in this field at the University of Connecticut in the United States.

About Roche

Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland, as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world’s largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalised healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

In recognising our endeavor to pursue a long-term perspective in all we do, Roche has been named one of the most sustainable companies in the pharmaceuticals industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth consecutive year. This distinction also reflects our efforts to improve access to healthcare together with local partners in every country we work.

Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan.

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.





Roche Group Media Relations

Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com

Hans Trees, PhD

Phone: +41 79 407 72 58

Nathalie Altermatt

Phone: +41 79 771 05 25



Karsten Kleine

Phone: +41 79 461 86 83 Nina Mählitz

Phone: +41 79 327 54 74



Dr. Barbara von Schnurbein

Phone: +41 79 699 97 44 Sileia Urech

Phone: +41 79 935 81 48

Attachment