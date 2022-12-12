Novozymes and Chr. Hansen to combine and create a leading global biosolutions partner

DECEMBER 12, 2022 – ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13

Novozymes and Chr. Hansen have entered into an agreement to create a leading global biosolutions partner through a statutory merger of the two companies. The combination is expected to unleash the full potential of biological solutions and generate significant value for all stakeholders and society at large.


