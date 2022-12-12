Novozymes and Chr. Hansen to combine and create a leading global biosolutions partner

DECEMBER 12, 2022 – ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13
Novozymes and Chr. Hansen have entered into an agreement to create a leading global biosolutions partner through a statutory merger of the two companies. The combination is expected to unleash the full potential of biological solutions and generate significant value for all stakeholders and society at large.
Please see attachment.
CONTACT INFORMATION
|Novozymes:
Investor Relations
Tobias Cornelius Björklund
+45 3077 8682
tobb@novozymes.com
|Chr. Hansen:
Investor Relations
Anders Mohr Christensen
+45 2515 2364
dkamc@chr-hansen.com
|Press Relations
Lina Danstrup
+45 3077 0552
lind@novozymes.com
|Press Relations
Sanne Seyer-Hansen
+45 6038 6207
dksash@chr-hansen.com
Attachment