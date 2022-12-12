Tetris Pharma signs service agreement with Syneos Health

Partnership to support Tetris Pharma roll-out of Ogluo® across Europe

12 December 2022 – Tetris Pharma Ltd (“Tetris Pharma” or “the Company”), a subsidiary of biopharmaceutical company, Arecor Therapeutics plc (AIM: AREC), today announces that it has signed a service agreement with Syneos Health® (Nasdaq: SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization purpose-built to accelerate customer success, to support the build out of Tetris Pharma’s commercial platform across Europe.

Through this partnership, Syneos Health will provide commercial support through an outsourced contract sales services to accelerate healthcare practitioner awareness of Tetris Pharma’s flagship product, Ogluo®, for people living with diabetes across initial launch territories.

Dr. Shafiq Choudhary, Managing Director, Tetris Pharma, commented:

“Following the recent launch of Ogluo® (glucagon prefilled autoinjector pen) in Germany, we are focused on continuing its accelerated roll-out across Europe. Syneos Health was one of several potential partners that were evaluated during the process of partnering with an organisation that would provide a multitude of commercial options to help establish the product across Europe. Partnering with Syneos Health, a leader in clinical research, medical affairs, and commercialisation services for the pharmaceutical industry, is key to building our reputation as specialists in the marketing, sales, and distribution of commercial-stage specialty hospital products across the UK and Europe.”

Enquiries:

Tetris Pharma

Shafiq Choudhary +44 (0)1628 337579

Notes to Editors

Tetris Pharma, a subsidiary of Arecor Therapeutics plc, is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company with expertise in registering, marketing, sales and the distribution of speciality hospital products across the UK and Europe. Our experienced team has a proven history of building and growing sales. Having secured distribution rights for already licensed products across Europe, we have a portfolio of niche injectable products including Ogluo®, a ready-to-use glucagon for emergency use to treat hypoglycaemia. Ogluo prescribing information can be found here. We collaborate with partners to provide patients with effective treatments and quality healthcare by ensuring we deliver accountability, partnership and performance.

For further information, please visit tetrispharma.com

Date of Preparation Dec 22. Code UK/inv/016a