Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the fourth tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2022 was announced: 28 October 2022.

The duration of the fourth tranche of the buy-back programme for 2022: 31 October to no later than 27 January 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the fourth tranche: USD 604,890,000.

From 5 December until 8 December, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 1,296,432 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 365.0376 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 5 December 317,000 368.4463 116,797,477.10 6 December 323,432 365.3614 118,169,568.32 7 December 330,000 360.1375 118,845,375.00 8 December 326,000 366.3618 119,433,946.80 9 December 0 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the fourth tranche of the 2022 programme (accumulated) 7,831,092 368.9279 2,889,108,010.44 Accumulated under the buy-back programme fourth tranche (started 31 October) 9,127,524 368.3753 3,362,354,377.67 Accumulated under the buy-back programme first tranche 2022 (started 9 February) 10,167,981 288.3377 2,931,811,820.22 Accumulated under the buy-back programme second tranche 2022 (started 16 May) 12,515,487 344.1722 4,307,483,267.18 Accumulated under the buy-back programme third tranche 2022 (started 28 July) 16,583,242 367.0952 6,087,629,043.54 Total buy-backs under the 2022 programme 38,226,253 359.8958 13,757,466,688.39



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 49,311,942 own shares, corresponding to 1.55% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations

Mads Holm, senior vice president Treasury & Tax and Investor Relations,

+47 909 55 417

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+ 47 412 60 584





