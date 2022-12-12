Scatec appoints Hans Jakob Hegge as new Chief Financial Officer

Oslo, 12 December 2022: Scatec ASA, a leading renewable energy provider in emerging markets, today named Hans Jakob Hegge as the company’s Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed Mikkel Tørud, who will step into his new role as EVP Green Hydrogen and Middle East and North Africa region.

Hegge will take on the new role as of March 1, 2023.

Since 2021, Hegge has held the position as CFO in Moreld, an industrial group established in 2019 by Norwegian private equity investor HitecVision. Before that, Hegge spent 25 years working with Equinor ASA, both in Norway and internationally in senior leadership positions, most recently as Country Manager for the USA and before that as CFO in the period 2015-2018.

“I am excited that Hans Jakob Hegge will join Scatec’s management team and take on the position as our new CFO. Hegge has extensive experience from senior leadership positions from both finance and operations, roles that are well suited for Scatec’s growth journey. He will be a solid addition to our management team, supporting our growth ambitions and strategy to develop, own, and operate renewable energy and green hydrogen across our focus markets,” says Scatec CEO Terje Pilskog.

“I would like to thank and congratulate Mikkel for his invaluable leadership role as CFO over the past eight years. I am looking forward to continuing working closely with Mikkel in his new role,” adds Pilskog.

“I very much look forward to being a part of Scatec’s new management team. Working in the largest renewables company listed on the Oslo stock exchange is exciting and I am eager to contribute to the growth journey the company has started on”, says Hans Jakob Hegge.

