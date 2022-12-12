Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

English Norwegian

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 05.12.2022 130 000 74.48 9 682 478 06.12.2022 132 000 74.01 9 769 439 07.12.2022 135 000 74.22 10 020 011 08.12.2022 130 000 74.68 9 707 776 09.12.2022 130 000 74.96 9 744 826 Previous transactions 7 578 000 Total transaction under the program 8 235 000 65.98 543 329 908

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 24 687 403 shares, corresponding to 1.19 % of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Investor contact:

Line Haugetraa

Head of Investor Relations

+47 41406376

Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

