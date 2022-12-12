Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Oslo, NORWAY

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
05.12.2022130 00074.489 682 478
06.12.2022132 00074.019 769 439
07.12.2022135 00074.2210 020 011
08.12.2022130 00074.689 707 776
09.12.2022130 00074.969 744 826
Previous transactions 7 578 000  
    
Total transaction under the program8 235 00065.98543 329 908

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 24 687 403 shares, corresponding to 1.19 % of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


