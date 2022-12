English Danish

Schur Finance a/s, related parties to Chairman Hans W. Schur (Hans W. Schur is Managing Director of Schur Finance a/s) has on 9 December 2022 acquired 4,213 number of SPG shares, ID code DK0061027356, at a price of DKK 243.90 equal to DKK 1,027,550.70.

