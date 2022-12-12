Clearstream Chooses Proxymity's Digital Proxy Voting Service for Nine Markets Across Europe

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proxymity, the leading digital investor communication platform, announced today that Clearstream has gone live with its digital proxy voting service, Vote Connect, across nine European markets. This digital proxy voting service connects issuers, intermediaries, and investors, ensuring that investor communications are delivered in real-time.

Proxymity Vote Connect is the flagship digital proxy service powered by Proxymity's investor communications platform. The service includes "issuer golden source" meeting announcements published directly from issuers to investors. Many European markets benefit from the full end-to-end digital connectivity provided by the solution, enabling greater transparency, speed, and accuracy to the ecosystem.

With Vote Connect, shareholders' votes are sent digitally to issuers or their agents in real-time and they receive digital confirmation that their votes have been cast and counted at the meeting. The inefficient and disjointed infrastructure of existing channels has seen a growing number of businesses reassess how they manage proxy voting, with Proxymity's platform increasingly seen as the solution of choice.

Dean Little, CEO and Co-Founder, Proxymity, commented: "We continue to develop our long-standing partnership with Clearstream and the Deutsche Börse Group, following on from the rollout of our Shareholder ID solution earlier in the year. This is another fantastic milestone for Proxymity as we expand our market coverage, including the introduction of Vote Connect into the Baltic Markets and increasing our overall global footprint."

Sam Riley, Head of Clearstream Securities Services, added: "At Clearstream, we always seek to optimise our clients' experience throughout the whole securities life cycle. Together with our partner Proxymity, we are seeking to provide the best in digital proxy voting solutions, driving transparency, and increasing efficiency in the European capital markets."

About SRD II

SRD II aims to make it easier for issuers to engage with shareholders, especially across different countries, encouraging the use of modern technology to aid communication between companies, their shareholders, and the intermediaries between them.

The European-wide legislation impacts, amongst others, companies with registered offices and shares trading in the EU and EEA. This suggests new platforms and technologies like Proxymity may not only help upgrade existing processes to meet SRD II demands but could also be the most efficient and effective means of complying with the legislation.

About Proxymity

Proxymity connects the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real-time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy to traditional paper-based processes. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, it is the leading digital investor communications platform, serving over 25 markets world-wide. Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has also been recognised industry-wide, with recent awards including FSTech's "Most Disruptive Technology in the FinTech Sector" and GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year 2022".

Our solutions give public companies confidence that their AGM/EGM agendas are transmitted as "golden source" and provide institutional investors with the time to research and vote on corporate decisions, as well as actual digital confirmation that their votes have been received. The digital-native platform, built on highly scalable technology, provides full compliance with the latest regulations, such as the Shareholder Rights Directive (SRD II).

Proxymity promotes enhanced environmental, social, and governance (ESG) by improving communication between issuers and investors while making it easier for intermediaries to provide efficient, timely and compliant client service.

The company is backed by a global consortium of the industry's most influential financial institutions, representing seven of the world's top ten Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street).

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io

