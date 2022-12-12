Wheat Protein Market to hit $3.5 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Wheat Protein Market was estimated at USD 2 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $3.5 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Ongoing proliferation of the plant-based food industry will propel industry revenues through the next ten years. The expansion can be attributed to the increasing vegan or vegetarian population and shifting consumer inclination toward plant-based derivatives due to their numerous health benefits.

According to several studies, plant-based protein powders are rich in essential micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants and tend to diminish markers of heart diseases and reduce cholesterol levels without any adverse effects. The surging incidences of food allergies, such as lactose intolerance, and the expanding fitness-conscious populace may lead to an increased product uptake, thus accentuating the demand for wheat bean protein.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2476







Rich protein composition to positively influence the demand for wheat bean isolate

Based on the product, wheat bean isolate segment is foreseen to be worth over USD 990 Million by 2032. Wheat bean isolate is sourced by removing starch from wheat flour and then drying the protein fraction to retain viscoelastic characteristics. It possesses exceptional functionality and high protein content which drives its demand in a range of bakery products and nutritional supplements. The increasing utilization of wheat bean isolates in several cosmetics and food products owing to their high quality, purity, and extended shelf life will positively influence the market dynamics.

Key reasons for wheat protein market growth:

Strong outlook in bakery and animal feed applications.

Growing plant-based foods industry.

Growing health concerns to elevate the nutritional supplement sales trajectory

With respect to the application landscape, wheat protein market value from nutritional supplements is set to stand at over USD 100 million by 2032. The emergence of severe health calamities such as COVID-19 has resulted in increased health consciousness among consumers and has significantly boosted the sales of dietary and nutritional supplements. The growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes, CVDs, and an increasing number of brands foraying into fitness and sports nutrition will further contribute to segmental gains through 2032.

Superior attributes to bolster the adoption of liquid wheat protein

Liquid wheat protein segment is primed to record an estimated valuation of over USD 1.5 billion by 2032. Aqueous or moisture-rich wheat protein is highly integrated into food and beverage manufacturing due to its convenient mixing with other liquids, rich nutritional composition, and increased solubility. In addition, the rising product usage in canned pet food and fat-containing powders, given its efficient texturization, palatability, digestibility, and high concentration, will create a strong business outlook for the wheat protein market.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2476



Emerging fitness trends to drive the demand for 95% wheat protein

The 95% wheat protein segment is expected to accumulate more than USD 200 million by 2032. Products with 95% wheat protein concentration contain two times the glutamine found in whey proteins and thus are increasingly popular among sports professionals and fitness enthusiasts. It is highly soluble, aids muscle recovery after heavy workouts, and requires less time to mix ingredients. Besides, the product depicts a positive impact on human health and well-being due to its rich fiber composition, high nutritional value, and low water holding capacity.

Expanding patient pool to foster industry growth across the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific wheat protein market is anticipated to showcase over 4% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The expanding fitness-conscious and athlete population across countries such as India has fostered the demand for cruelty-free nutrition-rich food products and health supplements. The emerging health issues among the geriatric population base have further elevated the requirement for food with low-calorie content, thus will accelerate business growth over the ensuing years.

Increasing strategic moves to boost the competitive landscape

Leading manufacturing firms maintaining their dominance in the wheat protein market are ADM, BASF SE, Agrana, Roquette, MGP Ingredients, Glico Nutrition, Agridient, Manildra Group, Tereos Syrol, Anhui Reapsun Food, Crop Energies, Kröner-Stärke, and Kerry Inc.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 3 Wheat Protein Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 COVID-19 impact on world economy

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology landscape

3.5 Consumer buying behaviour

3.6 Global wheat industry scenario

3.7 Key stakeholders

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Pricing analysis, 2016 – 2027

3.10 Industry impact forces

3.11 Growth Potential Analysis, 2022

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis

3.14 Impact of COVID-19 on wheat protein industry, by application

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Global company market share analysis, 2022

4.3 Top players overview, 2022

4.4 Key stakeholders

4.5 Strategy dashboard

Chapter 5 Wheat Protein Market, By Product

5.1 Key product trends

5.2 Wheat Gluten

5.3 Wheat Protein Isolate

5.4 Textured wheat protein

5.5 Hydrolyzed wheat protein

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



