United Kingdom Dental Services Markets, 2017-2021 & 2022-2027: Steady Growth Due to Higher Support from Private Firms Providing Healthcare Services to Lower the Rising Patient Burden on the NHS

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Kingdom Dental Services Market, By Service (Prosthodontics, Endodontics, Cosmetic Dentistry, Periodontics, Others), By Market Structure, By Patient Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



United Kingdom dental services market is expected to register steady growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027 owing to the higher support from the private firms providing healthcare services to lower the rising patient burden on NHS in the country. The population in the United Kingdom is growing aware of the threats and consequences of poor oral & dental habits.

This has upsurged the demand for advanced healthcare services thus driving the growth of the United Kingdom dental services market in the upcoming five years. Sedentary lifestyle is the kind of lifestyle majority of the population in the country leads. Consequences of such lifestyle has led to increasing instances of dental cavities, dental carries, loose gums, etc.



Prosthodontics segment is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the account of growing demand for the service by the geriatric population of the country. Increasing expat population also fuels the segmental growth.

Patients with partially broken teeth, complex dental and facial matters, restoration of teeth with artificial implants, etc. demand for the prosthodontic surgeries. Prosthodontics include porcelain veneers, crowns, fixing bridges, and others.



The market is divided among London, East Anglia, Southwest, Southeast, Scotland, East Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humberside.



Kings Dental Clinic, Rodericks Dental Limited, VM Dent Clinic, Abbey Dental Care, Forward Dental Care, UK Dental Specialists, Harley Street Dental Clinic, among others is a partial list of major market players in the United Kingdom dental services market.





Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the United Kingdom Dental services market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of United Kingdom Dental services market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast the United Kingdom Dental services market based on service, market structure, patient type, region, and company.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the United Kingdom Dental services market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the United Kingdom Dental services market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the United Kingdom Dental services market.

To identify and analyze the profiles of leading players operating in the United Kingdom Dental services market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in United Kingdom Dental services market.

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in United Kingdom dental services market.

Kings Dental Clinic

Rodericks Dental Limited

VM Dent Clinic

Abbey Dental Care

Forward Dental Care

UK Dental Specialists

Harley Street Dental Clinic

Report Scope:



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

United Kingdom Dental Services Market, By Service:

Prosthodontics

Porcelain Veneers

Crowns

Fixing Bridges

Others

Endodontics

Treatment of Dental Pulp

Root Canal Treatment

Cosmetic Dentistry

Cosmetic Teeth Whitening

Cosmetic Teeth Shaping & Teeth Bonding

Carbon Post

Others

Periodontics

Gum Graft Surgery

Laser Treatment

Others

United Kingdom Dental Services Market, By Market Structure:

Organized Dental Clinics

Unorganized Dental Clinics

United Kingdom Dental Services Market, By Patient Type:

Inbound

Outbound

United Kingdom Dental services Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire & Humberside

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8vgk1n