United Kingdom Hard Seltzer Market Report 2022: Booming Trend of Moderation, Marketing Initiatives and Innovative New Flavours All Contributing to an Increase in Sales

The United Kingdom hard seltzer market is anticipated to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing number of manufacturers marking their entry into the market, which provides users with a wide range of hard seltzers.

Besides, the growing popularity of low calorie and carbohydrate content alcoholic drinks among millennials and Gen-Z consumers and the emergence of gluten-free hard seltzers low in ABV content are some of the factors driving the growth of the United Kingdom hard seltzer market.

Additionally, manufacturers are making huge investments in marketing initiatives to attract potential customers and expand distribution networks for their products' wider availability. Moreover, the development of new and innovative flavors and the rise in the number of bars and restaurants in the country are contributing to the rise in sales of hard seltzers.



Furthermore, a rising preference for low-calorie and low-sugar alternative alcoholic drinks over traditional drinks among the health-conscious population is expected to aid the growth of the United Kingdom hard seltzer market. Hard seltzers provide consumers the flexibility to have their favorite cocktails at home rather than going to the bar, which is something the beer industry has provided consumers for years.

Convenience, greater affordability, and easy accessibility of hard seltzers at grocery stores, liquor stores, and other brick-and-mortar retailers are accelerating their sales in the United Kingdom.



The United Kingdom hard seltzer market can be categorized based on type, ABV content, distribution channel, and region. Based on ABV content, the market can be categorized into less than 5% and more than 5%. The hard seltzers with less than 5% ABV content are expected to dominate the United Kingdom market during the forecast period owing to increasing health-conscious consumers and the booming trend of the idea of moderation.

Besides, the introduction of low-alcohol beverages in the market is also expected to contribute to the segment growth. Based on distribution channel, the United Kingdom hard seltzer market can be split into online, convenience stores, supermarket/hypermarket, and others. Among them, the online channel is expected to dominate the market owing to the increased convenience of shopping on these platforms.



