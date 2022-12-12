Respiratory Assist Devices Market Report (2022 to 2030) – Phillips Healthcare N.V., Medtronic plc, GE Healthcare, Resmed, Inc., Rotech Healthcare, Inc. and Teleflex Incorporated

Pune, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global respiratory assist devices market is expected to clock US$ 17.91 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period. Rising demand from homecare settings is increasing the market revenue. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Respiratory Assist Devices Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

The global respiratory assist devices market has been analyzed from three perspectives: by product, indication, and region.

The most recent development influencing market is the soaring demand for respiratory assist devices in home healthcare settings. The aging population, growing healthcare costs, and growing public awareness of hospital-acquired infections are driving the expansion of home healthcare. Therefore, the market will benefit in the near future from the demand for respiratory assistance equipment in home healthcare. The development of telehealth platforms is also vital in the market's expansion.

Excerpts from ‘by Product’

Based on product types, the global respiratory assist devices market is bifurcated into:

Monitoring

Therapeutic Devices

Therapeutic devices have dominated the market. Therapeutic devices segment is classified into ventilators, inhalers, and nebulizers. Inhalers held the dominating position. The consistently growing prevalence of COPD and asthma conditions influences the segment growth. The monitoring devices segment is further divided into pulse oximeters and capnography devices. Between these, pulse oximeters have higher demand, which was further aggravated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for capnography devices in the monitoring segment have significantly increased after the pandemic as people opt for monitoring devices that save them from sudden situations.

Excerpts from ‘by Indication’

Based on indications, the global respiratory assist devices market is segmented into:

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases

Chronic Bronchitis

Pleural Effusion

Others

COPD currently occupies the largest revenue share. The rising prevalence of the disease is the major factor influencing segment growth. Moreover, market players are increasing their focus on introducing technologically advanced products, such as Pulmonx introduced the Zephyr® Endobrachial Valve System (2018). The device improves lung function, exercise tolerance, and quality of life of patients suffering from COPD or emphysema.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Regionally, the global respiratory assist devices market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

North America currently has the majority of the market share. The presence of advanced healthcare in this region is the key factor influencing the market growth. The growth of the respiratory assist devices market in the region will also be aided by favorable reimbursement policies. The European market is influenced by factors such as well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. Support of European government in research and development further facilitates market growth. The Asia Pacific respiratory assist devices market is influenced by factors such as an increasing patient pool with respiratory diseases. Furthermore, countries such as India and China are setting new respiratory assisted devices market trends.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global respiratory assist devices market are:

Phillips Healthcare N.V.

GE Healthcare

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Hamilton Medical

Medtronic plc

Masimo Corporation

Getinge AB

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Resmed, Inc.

Adapthealth, LLC.

Rotech Healthcare, Inc.

Vyaire Medical AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL RESPIRATORY ASSIST DEVICES - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Monitoring Devices Pulse Oximeters Capnography Devices Therapeutic Devices Ventilators Inhalers Nebulizers GLOBAL RESPIRATORY ASSIST DEVICES - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Asthma Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) Chronic Bronchitis Pleural Effusion Others

TOC Continued….

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

