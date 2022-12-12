Global Shared Mobility Market Report 2022: Government Initiatives & Rising Costs of vehicle Ownership Contributing to Various Business Models Such as P2P, B2B, and B2C

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shared Mobility Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global shared mobility market is expected to grow from $231.29 billion in 2021 to $274.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The shared mobility market is expected to reach $461.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%.



The main types of shared mobility services are ride-hailing, bike sharing, ride-sharing, car-sharing, and other services. The car market involves the use of cars as a mode of shared conveyance and offers benefits such as financial savings for individuals.

Cars can be comfortable for conveyance and can transport four individuals. The various types of mobility vehicles are cars, two-wheelers, and other mobility vehicles. The various business models include P2P, B2B, and B2C.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the shared mobility market in 2021. The regions covered in the shared mobility market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Government initiatives to promote shared mobility are expected to propel the growth of the shared mobility market going forward. Due to growing traffic congestion and pollution, lack of parking spaces, high fuel prices, and high cost of personal vehicle ownership, governments are taking initiatives to promote shared mobility services to reduce pollution and provide access to efficient transportation.

For instance, in March 2019, the UK government published its strategy on urban mobility for preferring public and shared transport to address congestion and pollution issues. The government is seeking to improve the use of shared transport. The strategy also emphasizes the need for new transport modes to be integrated into the public transport system. Therefore, an increase in government initiatives is driving the growth of the shared mobility market.



Mobility-as-a-Service has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the shared mobility market. Mobilitie as-a-Service is a type of digital platform that enables users to book and pay for integrated multiple mobility services through a single platform. Major companies operating in the shared mobility market are focused on providing mobility-as-a-service to lead the market.

For instance, Carzonrent, an India-based car rental company, launched Plug Mobility, an electric Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that offers sustainable mobility solutions for business travel, fleet employee transfers, airport taxi, crew transfer, government and PSU official travel. This platform focuses on leading the transition from mobility to electric vehicles and reducing pollution.



In February 2022, Cogo, a Denmark-based shared mobility company, acquired eScoot for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its position and offer enhanced eco-friendly and shared mobility services for consumers and boost its expansion goals in France, the UK, and Germany. eScoot is a Denmark-based shared mobility aggregator.



The countries covered in the shared mobility market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major players in the shared mobility market are

ANI Technologies Private Limited

Avis Budget Group Inc

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd.

Bolt

Share Now GmbH

Careem

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Grab Holdings Inc.

Gett

Lyft Inc.

Movmi

Mobiag

Mobiko GmbH

Zipcar

The Hertz Corporation

Uber Technologies Inc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Shared Mobility Market Characteristics



3. Shared Mobility Market Trends And Strategies



4. Shared Mobility Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Shared Mobility Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Shared Mobility Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Shared Mobility Market



5. Shared Mobility Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Shared Mobility Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Shared Mobility Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Shared Mobility Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Shared Mobility Market, Segmentation By Service, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Ride Hailing

Bike Sharing

Ride Sharing

Car Sharing

Other Services

6.2. Global Shared Mobility Market, Segmentation By Mobility Vehicle, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Cars

Two-Wheelers

Others Mobility Vehicles

6.3. Global Shared Mobility Market, Segmentation By Business Model, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

P2P

B2B

B2C

7. Shared Mobility Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Shared Mobility Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Shared Mobility Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f5n7n7