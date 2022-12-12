Kering: Disclosure of transactions in own shares - December 05 to 09, 2022

English French

Paris, December 12, 2022,

Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares

In accordance with the authorization given by the shareholders’ annual meeting

on April 28, 2022 to trade on its own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase,

Kering (LEI: 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000121485) from December 05 to 09, 2022:

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares Market



(MIC code) KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/12/2022 FR0000121485 8,388 552.3000 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/12/2022 FR0000121485 2,325 553.2100 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,108 553.0821 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 05/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,566 550.3213 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/12/2022 FR0000121485 9,201 544.8935 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,756 544.9209 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/12/2022 FR0000121485 853 544.4848 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 06/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,577 544.4167 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/12/2022 FR0000121485 8,494 528.1630 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/12/2022 FR0000121485 2,446 527.6419 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/12/2022 FR0000121485 570 526.6160 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 07/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,877 526.7519 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/12/2022 FR0000121485 8,843 523.2082 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,703 523.5423 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,057 523.4440 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 08/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,784 523.3368 AQEU KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/12/2022 FR0000121485 9,984 523.8800 XPAR KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,615 523.8909 CEUX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/12/2022 FR0000121485 706 524.0967 TQEX KERING 549300VGEJKB7SVUZR78 09/12/2022 FR0000121485 1,082 523.3745 AQEU TOTAL 66,935 534.4097

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a

full breakdown of the individual trades is disclosed on the Kering website:

https://keringcorporate.dam.kering.com/m/53b91d9b0ecee3c5/original/Statement-of-transactions-in-own-shares-from-December-05-to-09-2022-Transactions-in-own-shares.pdf

