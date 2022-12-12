FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2023

|COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 33 - 12 December 2022
DFDS will report and hold the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the following dates in 2023:
Deadline for submission of proposals to the AGM - 7 February
Q4 and year-end report 2022 - 9 February
Annual report 2022 - 24 February
AGM - 22 March
Q1 report 2023 - 11 May
Q2 report 2023 - 15 August
Q3 report 2023 - 15 November
Monthly ferry volume updates will be released at around 10.00am CET on the following dates in 2023:
12 January
9 February
13 March
12 April
11 May
13 June
12 July
15 August
12 September
12 October
15 November
12 December
Contact
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
About DFDS
DFDS provides ferry and transport services in and around Europe, generating annual revenues of around DKK 25bn.
To over 10,000 freight customers, we deliver high reliability through ferry & port terminal services and transport & logistics solutions.
For millions of passengers, we provide safe overnight and short sea ferry services.
Our 11,000 employees are located on ferries, terminals, distribution centres, and in offices across more than 20 countries. DFDS was founded in 1866, headquartered in Copenhagen, and listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
