Healthcare Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization Market Size USD 456.8 Billion by 2030

According to Precedence Research, the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market size was valued at US$ 242.84 billion in 2022. A contract manufacturing organization, sometimes known as contract development and manufacturing organization, is a corporation that provides contract manufacturing services to other pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. A contract development and manufacturing organization assists medical service providers with pharmaceutical advancement.



The existence of contract manufacturers in the emerging nations, which have greatly reduced prices and reduced product development time, is one of the primary factors expected to contribute to the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market’s growth. Many pharmaceutical businesses have seen the potential profitability in contracting for both commercial and clinical stage manufacturing because of the rising demand for generic medications and biological drugs, the capital-intensive nature of the industry, and the complicated manufacturing needs.

Aside from the aforementioned factors, governments in developing nations are favoring the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market. Other important drivers for the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market include favorable regulatory frameworks in growing economies and assurance of quality services.

The breach of intellectual property regulations is another important issue for large healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, limiting the growth of the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights

Based on the service, the contract manufacturing segment dominated the global healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market in 2020 with highest market share. The healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market will be driven by a growing outsourcing trend, increased adoption of clinical devices due to the rising prevalence of various chronic conditions, and the complexity of assembling devices.





Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market in terms of region. With technical improvements, countries such as the U.S. and Canada have increased their capability. Furthermore, the presence of various businesses is a crucial factor in the enormous expansion of the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market.

Europe region is the fastest growing region in the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market. The rising disposable income and the wide availability of improved technologies are factors driving the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market expansion. Additionally, the government’s supportive policies for development and research in this industry will boost the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market expansion.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 242.84 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 456.8 Billion CAGR 8.2% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Flex, Covance Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Jabil, Catalent Inc., Sanmina Corporation, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Siegfried Holding AG, Recipharm AB and Others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising government initiatives

The government’s increasing support for pharmaceutical research and development and manufacturing in emerging nations will provide lucrative growth possibilities for contract research and development of new pharmaceuticals. The government has remained committed to research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. As a result of these activities, new medications and devices are being manufactured in these research centers, increasing the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market growth potential during the forecast period.

Restraints

High charges of contract manufacturers and developers

The healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization, sometimes charges huge amount of fees from the healthcare companies. The prominent healthcare companies’ contract with the third-party healthcare manufacturers and developers to save cost and time. But due to high charges and fees, they face financial challenges. As a result, the high charges of contract manufacturers and developers is hindering the growth of the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market during the forecast period.

Opportunities

Growing consolidation in contract development and manufacturing organization industry

The most common trend in the contract development and manufacturing organization market is the growing consolidation of small and large industry players through mergers and acquisitions. With multiple international and local players, the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market is highly fragmented. The fact that many players are privately held or part of equity companies’ portfolios is the fundamental cause of fragmentation. However, the current situation is changing fast, with significant global strategic investors paying close attention to the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market. In recent years, the industry has seen a trend of consolidation, which is creating lucrative opportunities for the growth of the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market during the forecast period.

Challenges

Stringent government regulations

As a result of their lower cost manufacturing and research capabilities, the Asia-Pacific countries are seen as prospective growth markets for the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market. The regulatory framework, however continues to limit international export potential in several parts of the world, despite recent significant advances. Thus, the stringent government regulations is major challenge for the growth of the healthcare contract development and manufacturing organization market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Services

Contract Manufacturing Small Molecule Preclinical Bioanalysis and DMPK studies Toxicology Testing Other Preclinical Services Clinical Phase I Phase II Phase III Phase IV Laboratory Services Bioanalytical Services Analytical Services Large Molecule Cell Line development Process Development Upstream Microbial Mammalian Others Downstream MABs Recombinant proteins Others Others

Contract Development Small Molecule Large Molecule MABs Recombinant proteins Others High Potency API Finished Dose Formulations Solid Dose Formulation Liquid Dose Formulation Injectable Dose Formulation Medical Devices Class I Class II Class III







By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





