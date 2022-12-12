The Worldwide Space Propulsion System Industry is Expected to Reach $32.8 Billion by 2031

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Propulsion System Market By Type, By Class of Orbit, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the space propulsion system market was valued at $8.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $32.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Space propulsion system is used to provide thrust to rockets, and to monitor and maneuver the artificial satellites. Moreover, after the initial injection from the launcher, the propulsion system is used for orbital control to deploy the satellite at the desired location. It further keeps the satellite in proper location during its active time. When a satellite reaches its end of life (EOL), the propulsion system is utilized to inject it into a distant orbit. Aside from orbit control, the propulsion system is critical for satellite attitude control.



For the purpose of analysis, the space propulsion system market scope covers segmentation based on based on propulsion type, component, platform, and region. The report provides information on various types of propulsion systems such as chemical propulsion and non-chemical propulsion.

It further emphasizes on different classes of orbit, including elliptical, GEO, LEO, and MEO. In addition, the major end users covered in the study include civil & earth observation, government & military, and commercial. Moreover, it analyzes the current market trends of space propulsion system across different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA and suggests the future growth opportunities.



The growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities are explained in the report to better understand the market dynamics. This report further highlights the key areas of investment. In addition, it includes Porter's five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder.

Value chain analysis for this industry, which includes R&D, components manufacturers, assembly, programming & testing, marketing & sales, customers, and post-sales services, is explained. The report features the strategies adopted by key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Furthermore, it highlights the competitive landscape of the key players to increase their market share and sustain intense competition in the industry.



The key players profiled in this report include Accion Systems, ArianeGroup, IHI Corporation, Moog Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, OHB SE, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Thales Group, and Vacco Industries



Key Benefits

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: SPACE PROPULSION SYSTEM MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Chemical Propulsion

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Non Chemical Propulsion

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: SPACE PROPULSION SYSTEM MARKET, BY CLASS OF ORBIT

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Elliptical

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 GEO

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 LEO

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 MEO

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: SPACE PROPULSION SYSTEM MARKET, BY END USER

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Civil and Earth Observation

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Government and Military

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Commercial

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: SPACE PROPULSION SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 OHB SE

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Sierra Nevada Corporation

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Thales Group

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Vacco Industries

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Accion Systems

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 Ariane Group

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 IHI Corporation

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 Moog Inc

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 Northrop Grumman Corporation

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

