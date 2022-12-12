Global Oral Rinse Market Report 2022 to 2030: Featuring Key Players Colgate-Palmolive, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Biotene and Others

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oral Rinse Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Antiseptic Mouthwash, Natural Mouthwash), by Indication, by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oral rinse market size is expected to reach USD 11.9 billion by 2030. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing cases of dental diseases and growing awareness regarding dental hygiene are expected to fuel the market growth. As per the WHO (World Health Organization) fact sheet 2022, oral diseases have affected around 3.5 billion people globally. Dental caries, oral cancer, and periodontal diseases are common dental diseases that affect people throughout their life.

The lack of appropriate oral care facilities in developing countries and unequal distribution of oral care professionals to meet the need of the population are the major factors responsible for the growth of oral diseases.



The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the supply chain of the products and consumer buying behavior due to the lockdown, which has shifted the buying behavior from offline to online channels. The pandemic has increased the requirement for oral care products such as mouthwash, oral spray, and antibacterial bristles for maintaining oral hygiene. The major market players such as Colgate and Johnson & Johnson have witnessed an increase in the sale of oral care products due to the rising awareness regarding maintaining oral hygiene.



Dental awareness is necessary to help people to invest in their oral hygiene. Various campaigns are also initiated by the government and market players to maintain the market share. For instance, Pepsodent launched Brush with Me campaign for promoting brushing teeth twice a day.

Similarly, oral bacteria which can lead to plaque build-up or gum disease can be eliminated by mouthwashes. Advancements in mouthwash production such as Rutgers School of Dental Medicine have discovered different types of mouthwash that can help in preventing the COVID-19 virus in laboratory settings and avoiding it from replicating in a human cell.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Oral Rinse Market Report Highlights

In terms of product, antiseptic mouthwash emerged as the largest segment in 2021 as it is ideal for providing both fresh breath and killing germs and bacteria

Based on indication, the periodontitis segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to poor oral hygiene and uncontrolled bacteria from dental plaque

By distribution channel, the online stores segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to a large number of products with better prices

North America dominated the market in 2021 due to the higher adoption rate and awareness regarding using mouthwash products

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Methodology



Chapter 3 Oral Rinse Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Rising cases of oral diseases

3.2.2 Increasing awareness of oral hygiene

3.2.3 Introduction of natural products

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 High cost of the product

3.3.2 Temporary teeth staining

3.4 Key Opportunities Prioritized

3.4.1 Key opportunities prioritized, by product

3.4.2 Key opportunities prioritized, by indication

3.4.3 Key opportunities prioritized, by distribution channel

3.5 Oral Rinse - SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis - Porter's



Chapter 4 Oral Rinse Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Oral Rinse Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Antiseptic Mouthwash

4.2.1 Antiseptic Mouthwash Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3 Cosmetic Mouthwash

4.3.1 Cosmetic Mouthwash Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4 Natural Mouthwash

4.4.1 Natural Mouthwash Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5 Fluoride Mouthwash

4.5.1 Fluoride Mouthwash Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Oral Rinse Market: Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Oral Rinse Market: Indication Movement Analysis

5.2 Periodontitis

5.2.1 Periodontitis Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3 Mouth Ulcers

5.3.1 Mouth Ulcers Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4 Gingivitis

5.4.1 Gingivitis Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5 Dry mouth

5.5.1 Dry mouth Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Oral Rinse Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Oral Rinse Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

6.2 Retail Stores

6.2.1 Retail Stores Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3 Pharmacies

6.3.1 Pharmacies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4 Online Stores

6.4.1 Online Stores Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Oral Rinse Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Indication, and Distribution Channel

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company

8.1.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.1.2 Financial Performance

8.1.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.1.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2.1 Johnson & Johnson

8.2.1.1 Company Overview

8.2.1.2 Financial Performance

8.2.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.3.1 GlaxoSmithKline

8.3.1.1 Company Overview

8.3.1.2 Financial Performance

8.3.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.3.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.4.1 Unilever

8.4.1.1 Company Overview

8.4.1.2 Financial Performance

8.4.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.4.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.5.1 Proctor & Gamble

8.5.1.1 Company Overview

8.5.1.2 Financial Performance

8.5.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.5.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.6.1 Biotene

8.6.1.1 Company Overview

8.6.1.2 Financial Performance

8.6.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.6.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.7.1 Himalaya Wellness Company

8.7.1.1 Company Overview

8.7.1.2 Financial Performance

8.7.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.7.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.8.1 Amway

8.8.1.1 Company Overview

8.8.1.2 Financial Performance

8.8.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.8.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.9.1 Dabur

8.9.1.1 Company Overview

8.9.1.2 Financial Performance

8.9.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.9.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.10.1 Lion

8.10.1.1 Company Overview

8.10.1.2 Financial Performance

8.10.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.10.1.4 Strategic Initiatives



