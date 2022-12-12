The Worldwide Laser Hair Removal Industry is Expected to Reach $3.6 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laser Hair Removal Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Laser Type (Diode Laser, Nd:YAG Laser, Alexandrite Laser), by End Use (Beauty Clinics, Dermatology Clinics, Home Use), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global laser hair removal market size is expected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 18.4% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for non-invasive hair removal procedures is expected to drive the market growth. Technological advancements, such as the introduction of ultra-technology, are also projected to boost the market growth.



The ultra-technology is more secure than earlier techniques and the prevalence of side-effects, such as burning sensations and temporary rashes on the skin, can be easily healed with topical applications. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of skin disorders in the emerging economies and the rise in disposable income of consumers. Moreover, growing e-commerce penetration is driving the market due to easy availability of advanced products.



The Covid-19 pandemic has created several challenges for the aesthetics industry. Initially, most of the clinics had halted their services with only emergency procedures to be performed. This has impacted the market growth. However, recently, due to ease of lockdown restrictions, services have resumed in a staggered manner with strict measures to be followed. This will boost the market growth.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $930.33 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3600 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.4% Regions Covered Global

Laser Hair Removal Market Report Highlights

The Nd:YAG laser type segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the high efficiency of these products on all skin types, including tanned skin, and faster repetition rates.

The beauty clinics end-use segment is expected to lead the global market, in terms of revenue share as well as growth rate, during the forecast period owing to an increase in demand for advanced aesthetics devices for hair removal.

The dermatology clinics segment is projected to account for a significant market share by 2028 due to the availability of skilled professionals and efficient treatments with extreme safety and comfort.

North America was the dominant regional market in 2020 and is expected to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to a huge market of dermatology clinics and the adoption of innovative devices.

