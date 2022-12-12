With 10.8% CAGR, Microduct Market Worth USD 9.08 Billion by 2029

Pune, India, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global microduct market size was valued at USD 4.06 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 4.41 billion in 2022 to USD 9.08 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights, provide this information in its report titled, “Microduct Market Forecast, 2022-2029.”





Key Industry Development

July 2022: Nestor Cables Ltd, a Finnish company that specializes in fiber optic cables, microducts, and cables, was purchased by Clearfield Inc. Around USD 23 million was spent on the transaction. Additionally, acquisitions will help to expand the geographic reach and increase the product offering.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 10.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 9.08 Billion Base Year 2021 Microduct Market Size in 2021 USD 4.06 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 197 Segments covered Type, Application and Geography





Surging Inclination toward Online Education Systems and WFH Model during Pandemic to Accelerate Market Growth

The world economy was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. It led to the forcible closure of industrial facilities for a shorter amount of time, which slowed the expansion of the market. However, during the COVID-19 epidemic, a number of important players were able to run industrial facilities. For instance, Sterlite Technologies Limited resumed manufacturing operations in April 2020, operating at about 65% of its global capacity.





Report Coverage



The report offers valuable insights obtained by thorough study done by our researchers. An extensive research was conducted to provide the estimated size of the market. The data used to project the shares for multiple segments at the country, regional, and global levels is obtained from in-depth interviews with numerous stakeholders. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

Segments

High Demand for Flame Retardant to Aid Microduct Market Growth

Flame retardant segment is expected to hold the highest microduct market share, owing to its demand across the FTTx network and data center application as well as capabilities to operates in diverse surrounding temperatures and high level of reliability due to its obvious flame retardant abilities.

FTTX Networks Segment to Dominate Market during the Forecast Period

By application, the market is categorized into FTTX networks, other access networks, backbone networks, data center application, and others. Among the application segment, FTTx networks segment is expected to be dominant, owing to growth in household users of fiber optic-based broadband data network.

The report's scope comprises five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Driving Factors

Expansion of Microduct Cables to Connect Data Centers to Fuel Market Growth

Global data center construction is increasing, which is surging the product demand in the data center industry and driving the market's expansion. Fiber optic cabling is becoming important in data centers due to a variety of cable technologies, including microduct and fiber optic cables. These cables are also utilized for intra-data center connectivity and communication between data centers.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Surging Demand for High-Speed Internet Services

Attributed to the region's widespread adoption of fixed broadband services and growing demand for high-speed internet services, Asia Pacific is expected to have a dominant market presence.

Furthermore, due to the high presence of well-known companies and worldwide manufacturers in the region, North America is now dominating the market, followed by Asia Pacific.

Additionally, the second half of the forecast period is anticipated to see a notable increase in the market growth in Europe. The primary application recognized as generating the majority of the market's revenue is the FTTX network.

Competitive Landscape

Acquisitions Initiated by Key Companies to Promote Market Growth

The leading players in the market constantly opt for efficient strategies to bolster their brand value as well as promote the global market growth. One such efficient strategy is acquiring competitive companies and further securing a profit for both the companies.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Emtelle Holdings Ltd (Scotland)

Primo (Denmark)

Hexatronic Group AB (Sweden)

Prysmian Group (Italy)

Datwyler Holding Inc. (Switzerland)

Egeplast International GmbH (Germany)

Clearfield Inc. (U.S.)

Spur A.S. (Czechia)

GM Plast A/S (Denmark)

Belden Inc. (U.S.)

