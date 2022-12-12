USI Insurance Services Acquires Ritman & Associates

VALHALLA, N.Y., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USI Insurance Services (“USI”), a world leader in risk management, employee benefit and retirement consulting, today announced the acquisition of Noblesville, Indiana-based Ritman & Associates Inc. (“Ritman”). Founded in 1989, Ritman specializes in the delivery of insurance solutions for lawyers and professionals, small businesses and individuals. The company’s operations will be combined with USI Affinity, USI's program business division, providing insurance, financial and risk management services to affinity organization members. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the new partnership, Ritman & Associates President, Jennifer Ritman, stated: “For over 30 years, our primary focus at Ritman has been to understand the unique business needs of our clients and to support them with a tailored suite of insurance and risk management solutions. By joining forces with USI Affinity, we will continue to put the needs of law firms and small businesses first by providing our clients expanded access to USI’s best-in-class resources, including solutions specifically tailored for attorneys.”

USI Affinity’s Senior Vice President and Professional Liability Practice Leader, Mike Mooney, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer and the entire team from Ritman to USI Affinity. Together, we look forward to continuing to enhance our legal malpractice suite of products while expanding our presence in both new and existing territories.”

About USI Affinity

For over 75 years, USI Affinity has developed, marketed and administered programs to deliver unique advantages in insurance coverage, price and service. USI Affinity markets and administers insurance programs for over 440 organizations nationwide, representing more than 22 million association, union and alumni members. USI Affinity is a division of USI Insurance Services. For more information about USI Affinity, please visit www.usiaffinity.com.

About USI

USI is one of the largest insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the world, delivering property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, program and retirement solutions to large risk management clients, middle market companies, smaller firms and individuals. Headquartered in Valhalla, New York, USI connects over 9,000 industry-leading professionals from approximately 200 offices to serve clients’ local, national and international needs. USI has become a premier insurance brokerage and consulting firm by leveraging the USI ONE Advantage®, an interactive platform that integrates proprietary and innovative client solutions, networked local resources and enterprise-wide collaboration to deliver customized results with positive, bottom-line impact. USI attracts best-in-class industry talent with a long history of deep and continuing investment in our local communities. For more information, visit www.usi.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook or Twitter.

###