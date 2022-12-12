Yogurt Drink Market Size to Reach USD 80.1 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the yogurt drink market is growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022-2030. The market is driven by the increasing consumption of vegan yogurt drinks among millennials and Gen Z owing to the rising focus on gut health. A lot of consumers worldwide face gut issues such as slow digestion, bloating, and improper bowel movement. To combat all these problems, people are increasingly adding probiotics to their routine life in the form of drinks, food, or supplements.

Consumers are increasingly opting for probiotics to improve their digestive health. Manufacturers globally are tapping into these consumer trends and launching products that help boost immunity and improve gut health. The probiotics found in these yogurt drinks are live microorganisms, which ward off a slew of health issues, including diarrhea, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, eczema, yeast infections, and UTIs as per several studies. Such benefits offered by probiotic yogurt drinks are likely to bode well for future segment growth.

Consumers’ demand for nutrition and convenience is driving sales of drinkable yogurt. The demand for clean-label yogurt drinks has grown in recent years owing to the increasing demand for more protein, enhanced nutrition, and convenience offered by these drinks which are driving sales growth of drinkable yogurt.

North America and Europe are among the largest economies in the world, which present ample opportunities for yogurt drink manufacturers and retailers in the market. The yogurt drink market in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific is highly competitive, and players are exploring and developing new products by adding additional nutrients and flavors to their products to suit consumers’ preferences.

Key players operating in this market are focusing on strategies such as product launches, innovation, and widening their distribution network to expand their market reach and gain a competitive edge. In July 2020, Danone launched its first plant-based yogurt drink range, Actimel in the U.K. The product is 100% dairy-free and is available in two flavors: mango & passionfruit and blueberry. The launch helped the company boost its presence in the plant-based drink market.

Key Players

Chobani, LLC Danone Grupo Lala Lactalis Group Benecol Limited. Califia Farms GlenOaks Farms Marquez Brothers International, Inc. Arla Foods amba Epigamia

Market Segmentation

Product Insights Dairy-based Vegan

Packaging Insights Bottled Pouches Tetrapacks

Distribution Channel Insights Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Online Others

Regional Insights North America



US Canada Mexico



Europe



UK Germany France Italy Spain



Asia Pacific



China Japan India South Korea Australia



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa



South Africa UAE



