Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).
As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 5, 2022 to Friday December 9, 2022:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|205,804
|3,613,257,380
|5 December 2022
|649
|14,882.1418
|9,658,510
|6 December 2022
|649
|14,613.3436
|9,484,060
|7 December 2022
|645
|14,471.3643
|9,334,030
|8 December 2022
|633
|14,318.6730
|9,063,720
|9 December 2022
|620
|14,546.0484
|9,018,550
|Total 5-9 December Friday
|3,196
|46,558,870
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|3,389
|14,567.8479
|49,370,437
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|25,501
|374,431,803
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|212,389
|3,709,186,686
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|909,435
|16,807,387,120
|5 December 2022
|2,585
|15,220.9072
|39,346,045
|6 December 2022
|2,596
|14,934.8209
|38,770,795
|7 December 2022
|2,580
|14,785.0407
|38,145,405
|8 December 2022
|2,544
|14,570.6997
|37,067,860
|9 December 2022
|2,485
|14,803.5392
|36,786,795
|Total 5-9 December Friday
|12,790
|190,116,900
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
|10,252
|14,864.4999
|152,390,853
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,232
|14,864.4567
|48,041,924
|Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|101,733
|1,533,978,780
|Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
|935,709
|17,197,936,797
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
Page 1 of 2
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 180,557 A shares and 807,355 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.28% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 12 December 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 49 2022
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 49 2022