A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).



The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 5, 2022 to Friday December 9, 2022:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 205,804 3,613,257,380 5 December 2022 649 14,882.1418 9,658,510 6 December 2022 649 14,613.3436 9,484,060 7 December 2022 645 14,471.3643 9,334,030 8 December 2022 633 14,318.6730 9,063,720 9 December 2022 620 14,546.0484 9,018,550 Total 5-9 December Friday 3,196 46,558,870 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 3,389 14,567.8479 49,370,437 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 25,501 374,431,803 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 212,389 3,709,186,686 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 909,435 16,807,387,120 5 December 2022 2,585 15,220.9072 39,346,045 6 December 2022 2,596 14,934.8209 38,770,795 7 December 2022 2,580 14,785.0407 38,145,405 8 December 2022 2,544 14,570.6997 37,067,860 9 December 2022 2,485 14,803.5392 36,786,795 Total 5-9 December Friday 12,790 190,116,900 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 10,252 14,864.4999 152,390,853 Bought from the Foundation* 3,232 14,864.4567 48,041,924 Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 101,733 1,533,978,780 Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 935,709 17,197,936,797

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 180,557 A shares and 807,355 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.28% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 12 December 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

