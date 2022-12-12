Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
                                  
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday December 5, 2022 to Friday December 9, 2022:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)205,804 3,613,257,380
5 December 202264914,882.14189,658,510
6 December 202264914,613.34369,484,060
7 December 202264514,471.36439,334,030
8 December 202263314,318.67309,063,720
9 December 202262014,546.04849,018,550
Total 5-9 December Friday3,196 46,558,870
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*3,38914,567.847949,370,437
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)25,501 374,431,803
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)212,389 3,709,186,686
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)909,435 16,807,387,120
5 December 20222,58515,220.907239,346,045
6 December 20222,59614,934.820938,770,795
7 December 20222,58014,785.040738,145,405
8 December 20222,54414,570.699737,067,860
9 December 20222,48514,803.539236,786,795
Total 5-9 December Friday12,790 190,116,900
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*10,25214,864.4999152,390,853
Bought from the Foundation*3,23214,864.456748,041,924
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)101,733 1,533,978,780
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)935,709 17,197,936,797

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 180,557 A shares and 807,355 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 5.28% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 12 December 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

  

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 49 2022 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 49 2022