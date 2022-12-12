The global radiation dose management market was valued at $212.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $586.7 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 10.30% during the forecast period 2022-2032

New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radiation Dose Management Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Modality, Mode of Deployment, End User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372917/?utm_source=GNW





Market Lifecycle Stage



The radiation dose management market is in the developing phase.The development of on-cloud dose management solutions and the growing initiatives on radiation dose management for pediatric procedures are some of the major opportunities in the global radiation dose management market.



Furthermore, some of the key trends going on in the market include the increasing development of imaging modalities with technologies that lower radiation dose, partnerships and strategic business alliances dominating the market, and various collaborations among market players.



Impact of COVID-19



The decline in imaging volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the utilization of radiation diagnostic equipment. All radiology equipment had to be thoroughly disinfected using ethanol owing to the strict protocols to minimize the risk of transmission of COVID-19.



In the post-COVID-19 scenario, imaging volumes are expected to return gradually to pre-pandemic levels.As the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic declines, hospitals are expected to reallocate resources toward radiology and pursue diagnostic imaging with renewed vigor.



Moreover, in the long term, radiology practices could be permanently redesigned as radiologists become more comfortable treating patients remotely. Furthermore, hospitals and other healthcare institutions are expected to be better equipped to deal with unprecedented events that may disrupt their businesses.



The COVID-19 pandemic placed high importance on automating tasks requiring manual intervention.While conventionally, data transfer and dose recording were done manually, the advent of advanced dose management software (DMS) has enabled automated data transfer from imaging systems into the DMS as well as automated dose recording.



This helps eliminate human error and reduces the need for human intervention, which was a concept that gained momentum as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Modality

• CT Scanners

• X-Ray, CR, and DR

• Mammography Systems

• Interventional Angiography Systems/Angio CT

• Fluoroscopy Systems

• PET Scanners and SPECT

• Hybrid Imaging



The global radiation dose management market (by modality) was dominated by the CT scanners segment in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue till the end of the forecast period 2022-2032.



Segmentation 2: by Product

• Radimetrics Enterprise Platform

• DoseWatch and DoseWatch Explore

• teamplay Dose

• NEXO [DOSE]

• tqm/Dose and DoseMonitor

• Radiation Dose Monitor

• Imalogix Platform

• Syncro-Dose

• NovaDose

• DoseWise Portal

• SafeCT

• MyXrayDose

• DoseM

• Dose Tracking System

• DoseTrack



The global radiation dose management market (by product) is dominated by the Radimetrics Enterprise Platform, followed by DoseWatch.



Segmentation 3: by Mode of Deployment

• Web-Based

• On-Premise

• Cloud-Based



The global radiation dose management market (by mode of deployment) is dominated by the web-based segment.



Segmentation 4: by End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Others



The global radiation dose management market (by end user) is dominated by the hospitals segment.



Segmentation 5: by Region

• North America - U.S. and Canada

• Europe - Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific - Japan, China, India, Australia and New Zealand, South Korea, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-Latin America

• Middle East and Africa



North America held the largest share of 43.71% in 2022, followed by Europe at 24.45%. Additionally, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow considerably at high growth, registering a CAGR of 11.83%, respectively, during the forecast period 2022-2032.



Recent Developments in the Global Radiation Dose Management Market



• In December 2020, Bayer AG launched Radimetrics v3.0, the latest evolution of its enterprise dose management utility.

• In December 2020, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation launched the unique SYNAPSE Dose 2.0 to provide a comprehensive system for managing patient radiation exposure across several imaging modalities.

• In January 2020, Agfa HealthCare collaborated with Maasstad Hospital in the Netherlands to support advancements in the consistency and optimization of radiation doses.

• In April 2019, Qaelum NV signed an agreement with TOYO Corporation to distribute its dose monitoring solution, DOSE, in Japan.

• In January 2019, SST Group, Inc. partnered with Intermountain Healthcare to implement a software platform for the Radiation Dose Monitor (RDM). The software platform permits medical professionals to manage, examine, and optimize the dose delivered to a patient during interventional procedures, medical imaging examinations, and image-guided surgery.

• In August 2018, Imalogix launched a newer version of its radiation dose management platform with additional fluoroscopy capabilities. The software solution can automatically calculate the peak skin dose for the patient during a fluoroscopic procedure.

• In August 2018, Guerbet LLC USA, a subsidiary of the Guerbet Group, partnered with Imalogix to decrease inconsistency and advance the quality, safety, and competence of care around radiation dose management, to enable the network health system and member facilities to monitor patient radiation dose on a per-procedure and cumulative basis.

• In March 2018, PACSHealth, LLC launched DoseMonitor, a radiation dose management software for tracking radiation dose absorption.



Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the global radiation dose management market:

• Increasing installed bases of radiology equipment and the number of scans lead to a higher risk of radiation exposure, thus creating demand for dose management solutions.

• The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing occupational hazards in cath labs lead to the growing concern surrounding the effects of radiation exposure.

• Growing focus on interventional radiology (IR) is expected to increase demand for IR imaging systems and subsequently lead to a higher risk of radiation exposure.

• Increasing concern related to radiation overexposure is leading to higher adoption of dose management solutions.

• Growing awareness and initiatives for radiation dose management are expected to push the adoption of dose management software.

• Advancements in dose optimization and benchmarking in various countries will encourage healthcare institutions to adopt dose management software.



The market is expected to face some limitations as well due to the following challenges:

• The lack of awareness among the population and the shortage of skilled and trained professionals leading to a steep learning curve hinders the adoption of dose management software.

• The lack of diagnostic reference levels (DRLs) for radiation dose benchmarking in low-income countries causes healthcare institutions to not pursue the adoption of dose management software with vigor.



How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of radiation dose management software available for use in hospitals and diagnostic centers. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the different radiation dose products based on the modalities they are compatible with (CT scanners, X-Ray, CR, and DR, mammography system, interventional angiography systems/angio CT, fluoroscopy systems, PET scanners and SPECT, and hybrid imaging), the modes on which they can be deployed (cloud-based, web-based, and on-premises), and the end users who can adopt such software (hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others).



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global radiation dose management market has seen developments by key players operating in the market, such as partnerships, collaborations and business expansions, and new product launches. Partnerships accounted for the maximum number of key developments, i.e., nearly 70.00% of the total developments in the global radiation dose management market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global radiation dose management market analyzed and profiled in the study involve players that offer radiation dose software.Moreover, a detailed market share analysis of the players operating in the global radiation dose management market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.



Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names established in this market are:

• Agfa-Gevaert Group

• Bracco

• Bayer AG

• Canon Inc.

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• Guerbet

• General Electric Company

• Imalogix

• Infinitt Healthcare Co., Ltd.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• LANDAUER

• Medic Vision Imaging Solutions Ltd.

• Medsquare

• MyXrayDose Ltd.

• Novarad Corporation

• PACSHealth, LLC

• Qaelum NV

• Sectra AB

• SST Group Inc.

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Virtual Phantoms Inc.



Companies that are not a part of the previously mentioned pool have been well represented across different sections of the report (wherever applicable).



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Italy

• France

• U.K.

• Spain

• Netherlands

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia and New Zealand

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest-of-Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

