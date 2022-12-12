India Personal Accessories Market Report 2022: A $2.4 Billion Market by 2028 - Increasing Proliferation of International Brands

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Personal Accessories Market, By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top 3 Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian personal accessories market was worth USD1622.96 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.10% to reach USD 2406.73 million by 2028, on account of growing young population and rapid urbanization.

Furthermore, rising middle-class disposable income, growing working women, increasing proliferation of international brands, and organized retail is growing in popularity and are expected to boost personal accessories sales in India during the forecast period.



Personal accessories are a collection of different products designed to help the consumer. Personal accessories are designed to complement a customer's fashion sense and other distinguishing characteristics. Personal accessories are any product that is used to complete a person's outfit secondarily. The consumer accessories finish an outfit and enhance the wearer's appearance. Accessories are available in various shapes, sizes, colors, and other characteristics.



However, higher income, increased literacy levels, increased exposure and awareness levels, higher adaptability to the internet, increasing urbanization, the changing role of women and children in the decision-making process, increased demand for better shopping experiences, and impulsive purchase behavior among young's have all contributed to a continuous and sustained shift in consumer demand patterns from necessities to lifestyle products and services fueling the India personal accessories market.

Furthermore, the growth of the personal accessories market is propelled by both the demand and supply side. Consumers' needs and desires have evolved as a result of rising discretionary incomes, changing social scenarios, overall exposure to cultures and trends, and demographic advantages.

In contrast, retailers' confidence has been bolstered by the corporatization of Indian fashion retail, the emergence, and acceptance of domestic brands, personalization, and new channels.



Western culture's influence has sparked a surge in demand of India personal accessories market



The increasing influence of fashion statements from western culture on the Indian population is boosting the demand for products in this market, such as bucket-style bags, oversize neck chains, and so on. Customers in the Indian business world are extremely sensitive and demanding. In addition, many Indian brands provide consumers with high-quality products at reasonable prices.



Indian brides prefer to accessorize themselves on their wedding day, so western-influenced fashion jewelry is rising. Brides have begun to prefer artificial or semi-precious fashion jewelry for their wedding day, which has resulted in healthy growth in recent years. The current market's choice and demand for fashion jewelry have prompted the introduction of new trends not only during the festive season but also during the wedding season.



E-commerce has significantly established itself as a pioneering medium for driving the market growth



The growing popularity of online retail stores is fueling India's demand for personal accessories. The market offers promising opportunities because of e-commerce. Many personal accessories brands have branched into e-commerce, allowing for widespread brand presence in Tier II and Tier III cities where brand retail shops may not exist.



Customers are divided into two categories: online and offline. Offline catering is a tried and tested product. Customers who shop offline have the opportunity to interact with the service and product, forming a tangible bond with the brand. E-commerce allows you to reach many customers, connect with Millennials, and connect with value-seekers, and is a significant first step in interacting with the brand.



Trending men's accessories fueling the market growth



Due to the continuous change in fashion trends, accessories are no longer just for women. It blurs the lines between well-defined styles for men and women.

Indian men have embraced Indian fashion and accessories, beginning to wear more colorful accessories such as bracelets, watches, and sunglasses, as well as demonstrating a higher level of fashion consciousness and awareness, increasing the men's personal accessories market in India. The men's accessory category requires product diversification in urban areas and further propagation and acceptance in semi-urban areas.

Competitive Landscape

New market players are also actively entering the market in the recent years and further strengthening the growth of the future market growth.

