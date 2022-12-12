Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market to hit USD 639 Million by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market value is set to reach USD 639 million by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.



Increasing patient awareness pertaining to the benefits of extracorporeal membrane oxygenation devices across transitioning economies such as Latin America will stimulate extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market revenue streams. Cardiopulmonary assistance has gained significant cognition over the years, credited to the consistently increasing burden of severe respiratory and cardiac disorders.

Expansive application board to propel the adoption of venoarterial ECMO



The venoarterial (VA) segment from extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market accumulated over 45% business share in 2022. Venoarterial extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is a transient mechanical circulatory support and accompanying extracorporeal gas exchange for critical cardiorespiratory failure. The approach is increasingly utilized in treating patients suffering from pulmonary embolism, cardiac arrest, pulmonary hypertension, and other chronic and severe conditions. Thus, the broad application spectrum associated with the technique will spur segment development.



Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market Size By Modality (Venoarterial, Veno-venous, Arteriovenous), By Application (Cardiac, Respiratory, Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), By Patient Population (Infant, Pediatric, Adult), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032





Cardiac ECMO to gain prevalence due to increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases

Cardiac segment from ECMO market surpassed USD 140 million in 2023. The increased adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy habits such as excessive tobacco and alcohol consumption and smoking have resulted in the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders. The remarkable growth in disease burden, coupled with the surging incidences of sudden cardiac arrests, has aggravated advanced ECMO devices, thus bolstering the segment share.



Greater susceptibility to lung abnormalities to drive product demand among infant population

Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market share from the infant segment stood at over 37% in 2022. Infants are more prone to develop acute respiratory distress syndrome due to a variety of factors. These include the mother's illness due to hypertension or diabetes, abnormalities in lung development, cesarean delivery, etc. Thus, the increasing number of infants requiring ECMOs to undergo treatment for such diseases will drive segmental revenues.



Increasing technological breakthroughs to support market progression across Europe

Europe extracorporeal membrane oxygenation market size is poised to exceed USD 116 million by 2032. The widely expanding aging population and their increased susceptibility to several cardiac and respiratory diseases will drive the demand for ECMO across Europe. Nonetheless, the rapid adoption of advanced technologies, in covalence with a robust economic outlook, will support the regional market expansion.



Growing strategic exchanges to boost the competitive scenario

Abbott Laboratories, Braile Biomedica, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Getinge AB, Abiomed, Euro sets, LivaNova PLC, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Nipro, SB-Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc., Terumo Corporation, and Spectrum Medical, are the leading firms operating the ECMO market landscape. Players in the market have been making significant strategic moves to improve their business standing.

