Technical Textiles Market Is Growing Steadily With A 6.2% CAGR Globally In The Coming Years | Explore the Opportunities - Douglas Insights

Douglas Insights has analysed various aspects of the Technical Textiles Market and revealed the changes in market trends due to increased awareness of technical textiles and subsequent increase in demand for the product.

The global market for Technical textiles is expected to grow significantly in the next forecast period. It is estimated to experience a CAGR of 6.2% by the year 2025. Technical textiles are textiles that are manufactured using both synthetic and natural fibres that are processed with specific chemical processes in order to create high-performing textiles that are of greater quality and strength than traditional textiles. These textiles are used mainly for garments and apparel, with an increased appearance in other applications, including medical and automotive.



The Covid-19 pandemic led to a disruption in the chemical industry supply chain. This meant a disruption in the raw materials needed for manufacturing technical textiles. Although this may have led to reduced growth for the market, there was actually sustained growth due to the increased demand for medical garments such as masks and gowns made using technical textiles.

The number one driver for the Technical Textiles Market is the global increase in awareness and demand for technical textiles. As there is an increase in awareness about the quality, functionality, and availability of technical textiles, demand for the product has increased as well. More and more consumers are demanding flexible, durable, high-quality, and high-strength textiles. Whether it is for activewear, undergarments, or medical apparel, technical textiles are superior to traditional textiles.

A major restraint for the Technical Textiles Market is the high manufacturing and production costs of the textiles. Because of the advanced infrastructure and expensive raw materials needed to make technical textiles, the finished products produced are also very expensive. The pricing structures for the finished products do not always reflect the high production costs, leaving the producers with very low to zero profit margins. This is a factor that discourages the production of technical textiles.

However, given the rise of new technologies every day, there are hopes that the production costs of technical textiles will be brought down in the near future. This will hopefully make commercial use of technical textiles feasible and affordable. Despite rising demand and newer technologies, there are still environmental mandates to deal with. Many countries have mandates that restrict or highly regulate the technical textile manufacturing materials. This can be seen as a significant challenge, especially when it comes to adjusting the manufacturing materials used for technical textiles in different regions.

The Asia-Pacific region has the largest market share for the production of technical textiles in 2019 as a result of an improving economy, higher working populations, and rising demand for hygiene products. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period until 2025. As for key market players, some of the players to watch out for include Asahi Kasei (Japan), DuPont (US), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Berry Global Group (US), and Freudenberg & Co. (Germany). Players such as Low & Bonar (UK), SRF Limited (India), Toyobo Co. (Japan), Milliken & Company (US), and Koninklijke Ten Cate (Netherlands) are also making strides in the market.





Countries Covered in the report are as below:

North America - United States, Canada, and Mexico

Europe - United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

Latin America - Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

Segmentation Covered into Global Technical Textiles Market-

By Type of Material

Synthetic Polymers Nylon Polyvinyl Chloride Low-Density Polyethylene Polypropylene

Natural Fibers

Mineral Fibers

Metal Fibers

Regenerated Fibers Rayon Acetate

Other Technical Textile Fibers Glass Fibers Basalt Fibers Carbon Fibers Ceramic Fibers



By Form of Material

Woven Technical Textiles

Nonwoven Technical Textiles

Knitted Technical Textiles

Other Forms of Technical Textile Materials

By Manufacturing Process

Thermo-forming

3D Knitting

3D Weaving

By Industrial End-Use Category

Mobiltech (Automotive Textiles)

Mobiltech End Uses

Indutech (Industrial Textiles)

Sportech (Sports Textiles)

Buildtech (Construction Textiles)

Hometech (Home Textiles)

Clothtech (Clothing Textiles)

Meditech (Medical Textiles)

Agrotech (Agro Textiles)

Protech (Protective Textiles)

Packtech (Packaging Textiles)

Geotech (Geotextiles)

Oekotech (Environmental Textiles)

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Technical Textiles industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Technical Textiles market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Technical Textiles market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Technical Textiles market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Technical Textiles and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Technical Textiles across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)











