New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ambulatory Electronic Medical Records Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372900/?utm_source=GNW

, General Electric Company, Athenahealth, MEDHOST, eClinicalWorks, NXGN Management LLC., Intersystems Corporation, CareCloud Inc., Cantata Health Solutions, Advanced Data Systems, and CureMD Healthcare.



The global ambulatory electronic medical records market is expected to grow from $5.75 billion in 2021 to $6.23 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The ambulatory electronic medical records market is expected to grow to $8.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7%.



The ambulatory electronic medical record includes revenues earned by entities by providing medical workflow management, scanned and captured patient records, medical billing services, integrated documentation and reporting.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Ambulatory electronic medical records refer to the electronic (digital) collection of medical information about a patient.An electronic medical record will include information about a patient’s health history, such as diagnoses, medicines, tests, allergies, immunizations, and treatment plans.



The ambulatory electronic medical records are used to collect outpatient medical information.



North America was the largest region in the ambulatory electronic medical records market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the ambulatory electronic medical records market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of components in ambulatory electronic medical records are hardware, and software.Hardware refers to a collective term used to describe any of the physical components of an analog or digital computer.



The different types of practices include large practices, small-to-medium-sized practices, and solo practices freestanding, that include various delivery modes such as cloud-based and on-premise.The several applications include practice management, patient management, e-prescribing, referral management, population health management, decision support, and health analytics.



The various end-users include hospital-owned ambulatory centres, and independent centres.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the ambulatory electronic medical records market going forward.Chronic diseases refer to conditions that last 1 year or more and require ongoing medical attention or limit activities of daily living or both.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is fuelling the growth of ambulatory healthcare services as it requires ambulatory electronic medical records for patient management.For instance, in 2020, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency responsible for international public health data, the chronic disease prevalence increased by 57%.



Therefore, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of ambulatory electronic medical records.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in ambulatory electronic medical records.Major companies operating in the ambulatory electronic medical records sector is focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in July 2020, Cerner Corporation, a US-based health information technology company launched CommunityWorksSM Foundations, a cloud-based version of the Cerner Millennium electronic health record created to help critical access and rural hospitals reduce financial burdens across the US.This new technology provides a fixed-fee payment structure with no up-front capital spending for reducing costs and lengthy implementation processes.



It has been designed to expedite implementation with a six-month kick-off to go-live timeline and will make it easier for small hospitals to better serve their patients.



In February 2019, eMD Inc., a US-based electronic health record developer acquired Aprima Medical Software for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, eMD aims to develop EHR, practice management, and revenue cycle management technology that will help eMDs better serve its provider customers worldwide. Aprima is a US-based company operating in ambulatory electronic medical records.



The countries covered in the ambulatory electronic medical records market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The ambulatory electronic medical record market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides ambulatory electronic medical record market statistics, including ambulatory electronic medical record industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an ambulatory electronic medical record market share, detailed ambulatory electronic medical record market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the ambulatory electronic medical record industry. This ambulatory electronic medical record market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372900/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________