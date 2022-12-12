New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Single Use Bioprocessing Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372897/?utm_source=GNW

The global single-use bioprocessing market is expected to grow from $15.25 billion in 2021 to $18.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The single-use bioprocessing market is expected to grow to $35.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.9%.



The single-use bioprocessing market includes revenues earned by entities by bioreactors, tangential-flow filtration devices, depth filters, disposable filter cartridges, media bags and containers, mixing systems, tubing assemblies and sampling systems.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Single-use bioprocessing refers to bioprocessing equipment designed to be used only once and then discarded.These are generally made of plastic components that are sterilized using gamma radiation.



It can help save cleaning time, water, and energy consumption. The single-use bioprocessing is used throughout the bioproduction workflow with minimum risk of cross-contamination.



North America was the largest region in the single-use bioprocessing market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the single use bioprocessing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of products in single-use bioprocessing market are single-use media bags and containers, single-use assemblies, single-use bioreactors, disposable mixers, and others.Single-use media bags and containers market consists are used for containing sterile media, cell cultures, sera, buffers, and reagents.



Single-use media bags and containers are sterile containers that can be only used once and then discarded.The different workflows include upstream, fermentation, and downstream.



The various applications are filtration, storage, cell culture, mixing, and purification. It is used by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations and contract manufacturing organizations (CROs and CMOs), academic and research institutes.



The surge in demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to propel the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market going forward.Biopharmaceuticals are medicines made from living cells or organisms.



Single-use bioprocessing systems are commonly used in biopharmaceutical manufacturing for increasing productivity, saving costs, and safe disposal of waste. For instance, according to a report by the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), a Belgium-based pharmaceutical trade association, 2020, biopharmaceutical production in Europe reached $315.8 billion in 2020, up from $298.7 billion in 2019. Therefore, the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals is driving the growth of the single-use bioprocessing market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the single-use bioprocessing market.Major companies operating in the single-use bioprocessing market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position.



For instance, in February 2019, Applikon Biotechnology, a Netherlands-based upstream bioprocess equipment manufacturer launched the AppliFlex ST lab-scale bioreactor.It is a single-use fully customizable and scalable bioreactor made using 3D printing technology that is uniquely configured to each process, including custom impeller design, inlets, outlets, and various port connections.



It helps to provide multiple options, such as impellers in helical, and hydrofoil.



In June 2021, Avantor Inc, a US-based chemicals and materials manufacturer acquired RIM Bio for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition would help Avantor to better serve the customers by expanding the single-use manufacturing portfolio in the AMEA region.



RIM Bio is a China-based manufacturer of single-use bioprocess bags and assemblies for biopharmaceutical manufacturing.



The countries covered in the single use bioprocessing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The single-use bioprocessing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides single-use bioprocessing market statistics, including single-use bioprocessing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a single-use bioprocessing market share, detailed single-use bioprocessing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the single-use bioprocessing industry. This single-use bioprocessing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

