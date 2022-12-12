New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372891/?utm_source=GNW

, Steelco S.P.A, Miele Group, Sotera Health LLC, Matachana Group, and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.



The global hospital-acquired infection control market is expected to grow from $29.73 billion in 2021 to $30.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The hospital-acquired infection control market is expected to grow to $33.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.4%.



The hospital-acquired infection control market includes revenues earned by entities by heat sterilization equipment, low temperature sterilization equipment, radiation sterilization equipment, other sterilization equipment, contract sterilization services, sterilization consumables and accessories, disinfectants, and disinfectors equipment.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Hospital-acquired infections are acquired during hospital care that is not present before hospital admission.The prevention and control of hospital-acquired infection using various cleaning, sterilization, and disinfection methods refers to hospital-acquired infection control.



These infections can be caused by the cross-infection from the surface of equipment, skin of patients, and healthcare staff. The hospital-acquired infection control is used to reduce or eliminate the transmission of illnesses.



North America was the largest region in the hospital-acquired infection control market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the hospital-acquired infection control report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of products in hospital-acquired infection control are sterilizers, disinfectors, endoscope reprocessors, microbial testing instruments, reagents, consumables, disinfectants, infection prevention and surveillance software, and others.Sterilizers refer to a machine for making things entirely clean and bacteria-free.



Sterilizers are used to kill germs on an article’s surface or in a fluid in order to prevent disease transmission.The different technologies include phenotypic and genotypic methods and involve several types of diseases such as hospital acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal infections, urinary tract infections and other diseases.



The various applications include disease testing and drug-resistance testing. The end user involved are hospitals, ICUs, ambulatory surgical, diagnostic centres, nursing homes, maternity centres, and others.



The surge in COVID-19 cases is expected to propel the growth of the hospital-acquired infection control market going forward.COVID-19 refers to a viral infection that is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increase in demand for hospital-acquired infection control products and services to focus on personal hygiene and the production of infection control medical supplies. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, as of 8th August 2022, the global COVID-19 cases reached 581.6 million. Therefore, the surge in COVID-19 cases is driving the growth of the hospital-acquired infection control market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the hospital-acquired infection control market.Major companies operating in the hospital-acquired infection control market are focused on developing new technological solutions to lead the market.



For instance, in May 2019, Philips Healthcare, a Netherlands-based health technology company launched the IntelliSpace Epidemiology platform, an AI-enabled software that combines electronic health records (EHRs) data with machine learning and genomic sequencing to track hospital-acquired infections. It can trace admissions, discharge, transfer data, and laboratory data as well as phylogenesis of the pathogen to identify how it was transmitted.



In June 2021, Steris Corporation, a US-based medical equipment company specializing in sterilization and surgical products acquired Cantel Medical for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition would help Steris to extend product and service offerings as well as global reach.



Cantel Medical is a US-based manufacturer of infection prevention products.



The countries covered in the hospital-acquired infection control market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The hospital-acquired infection control market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides hospital-acquired infection control market statistics, including hospital-acquired infection control industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a hospital-acquired infection control market share, detailed hospital-acquired infection control market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the hospital-acquired infection control industry. This hospital-acquired infection control market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

