Spinal Imaging Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global spinal imaging market is expected to grow from $ 1.70 billion in 2021 to $ 1.86 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The spinal imaging market is expected to reach $ 2.54 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.



The spinal imaging market consists of sales of image processing, image display equipment, storage archiving equipment, and picture archiving and communication system.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Spinal imaging refers to radio waves, and magnetic fields, that are used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of the spine.It generates comprehensive images of the spine and adjacent tissues.



The spinal imaging is used to monitor changes in the spinal cord such as compression fracture, and bone swelling, and also used to track changes in the spine post-surgery, such as scarring or infection.



North America was the largest region in the spinal imaging market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the spinal imaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($ ) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of spinal imaging markets products are X-ray, CT, MRI, and Ultrasound.X-ray is used to evaluate any area of the spine.



The X-ray refers to myelography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and bone scans are other related techniques that may be used to identify spine, back, or neck disorders. The different applications include spinal infection, vertebral fractures, spinal cancer, spinal cord, nerve compressions, and others that are employed in several end users such as hospital, diagnostic imaging centre, and ambulatory care centre.



The growing volume of spinal cord injuries (SCI) is driving the growth of the spinal imaging market.Damage to the spinal cord or nerves at the end of the spinal canal due to a sudden, traumatic blow to the vertebrae leading to a fracture or loss of function or mobility in different parts of the body is referred to as a spinal cord injury.



Spinal imaging plays an important role in the evaluation of acute and chronic spinal injury and plays an essential role in the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of spinal cord injury (SCI) patients.For instance, according to Spinal Injuries Association, a UK-based non-profit organization, in the UK 2,500 people are injured or diagnosed with a spinal cord injury every year as per march 2019 data.



Further according to the US based The National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Centre (NSCISC), located at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) 2020 data, approximately 17,810 new spinal cord injuries happen each year in the US that is approximately 294,000 people with SCI live in the US with a range of 250,000 to 368,000 persons. Therefore, a growing volume of spinal cord cancer is expected to drive the growth of the spinal imaging market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the spinal imaging market.Major companies operating in the market are developing new advanced technologies to reinforce their position and meet customer demand.



For instance, in November 2019, EOS imaging, a France-based medical device company, launched a new generation imaging system EOSedge.This device combines low-dose radiation, X-ray detection, and high picture resolution to provide enhanced musculoskeletal imaging assessments.



The unique feature involves the use of the Flex Dose technology in the device to enable optimized dose modulation and excellent picture resolution photon-counting detection during musculoskeletal radiography. In musculoskeletal imaging, the combination of optimized dose modulation and excellent picture resolution will result in optimal image quality.



In July 2019, Carlsmed, a US based medical technology company merged with Precisive Surgical for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Carlsmed intends to use imaging recognition technology, 3D printing, and other tools to offer virtual surgery along with offering patient-specific implants to its customers.



Precisive Surgical is a US based company offering spine imaging systems.



The countries covered in the spinal imaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The spinal imaging market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides spinal imaging market statistics, including spinal imaging industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a spinal imaging market share, detailed spinal imaging market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the spinal imaging industry. This spinal imaging market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

