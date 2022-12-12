New York, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Doors Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06372914/?utm_source=GNW

The global aircraft door market is expected to grow from $4.29 billion in 2021 to $4.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many every market across the globe. The market is expected to reach $6.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The aircraft doors market consists of sales of pax door, upper deck pax door, aircraft hangar doors, hoist-up doors and sliding doors.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Aircraft doors refer to the doors in the aircraft which the passengers use to exit and board the plane.The passenger doors are used during boarding and are located at the front, middle, and rear sections of an aircraft.



The aircraft doors maintain the necessary internal pressure and ensure the safety of the aircraft. The aircraft door is used to impart access control to many compartments of an aircraft.



North America was the largest region in the aircraft doors market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the aircraft doors market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The main types of doors in the aircraft doors are passenger doors, cargo doors, emergency doors, service or access doors, landing gear doors, and others.The passenger door refers to the door that incorporates integral stairs with a retractable lower step and folding handrails.



The major aircraft types are narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, very large-body aircraft, and regional aircraft.The main operating mechanisms include manual and hydraulic.



The different applications include commercial aviation and military aviation. The various distribution channels include original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket.



The growth of aircraft production is expected to propel the growth of the aircraft doors market going forward.Aircraft production refers to the manufacturing of aircraft, which is a vehicle that can fly.



The aircraft doors such as passenger exit doors, emergency exit doors, and service doors are fixed in the aircraft while manufacturing an aircraft.The aircraft doors maintain the necessary internal pressure of an aircraft and ensure the safety of the aircraft.



For instance, according to a report ‘Focus on Aerospace and Aviation’ by the Government of Ireland, in 2019, manufacturing of the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft reached a record-breaking 60 aircraft per month each.In addition, over the next ten years, it is anticipated that the commercial fleet, which currently has about 25,000 operating aircraft will grow to 37,800.



Therefore, the growth of aircraft production is driving the growth of the aircraft door market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the aircraft door market.Major companies operating in the aircraft door market are developing advanced technologies to sustain their position.



For instance, in October 2019, Door Engineering, a US-based manufacturer for commercial and industrial applications, including aviation launched Premier Door Hydraulic Door System for aviation applications using their smart door technology.By enabling one-touch door operation and the flexibility to halt the door in any position before opening or closing it as needed, this technology does away with the need for constant button holding.



The unique features include the effortless open and shut motion, which is simple to integrate into new or existing building control systems and also helps to reduce wear and tear on door components. It also allows for a soft-start open and close that is unique to this hydraulic door.



In May 2022, Latecoere, a France-based aircraft company acquired Avcorp for an amount of $32 million.Through this acquisition, Latecoere is expanding its wing sub-assembly and large-scale composite capabilities, as well as its aerostructures capabilities.



Avcorp is a Canada-based producer aircraft doors and other components for the aviation industry.



The countries covered in the aircraft doors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The aircraft doors market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides aircraft doors market statistics, including aircraft doors industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an aircraft doors market share, detailed aircraft doors market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the aircraft doors industry. This aircraft doors market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

