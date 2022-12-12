Worldwide Electrophoresis Industry Report to 2029: by Product, Application, End-user and Region

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrophoresis Market Analysis by Product, by Application by End user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The electrophoresis market size is estimated to be USD 3.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.23% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
The increased use of capillary electrophoresis with mass spectrometry, the rising use of next-generation sequencing, and the growing number of clinical, forensic, and research laboratories factors contributing to the market growth. However, presence of alternative is expected to hinder the growth.
By Product
Based on product, the market is segregated into electrophoresis software, gel documentation systems, electrophoresis systems, and electrophoresis reagents. In 2021, the electrophoresis reagents segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the growing need for 2D electrophoresis for protein separation in a variety of applications such as drug development, protein mapping, and chronic illness diagnostics, along with the expanding application fields of capillary electrophoresis.
However, the rising utilization of consumables in the areas of drug discovery, personalized medicine, genomics, antibody creation proteomics, and, others are also helping the market growth.
By Application
On the basis of application, the market is categorized into diagnostics, research, and quality control & process validation. In 2021, the research segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the increasing popularity of electrophoresis equipment and consumables, rising in the field of biomarker discovery and NGS, and the rising use of electrophoresis in drug development, proteomics, genomics, and antibody studies.
By End user
Based on end user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, hospitals, and other end users. In 2021, the academic & research institutes segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the demand for electrophoresis goods rising as a result of the expanding research being done in the disciplines of proteomics, sequencing, personalized medicine, and drug design, biomarker, genomics, and identification. However, the rising industry-academia alliances and research grants for genomes and proteomics research among academic and research institutes also support the market growth.
Regional Markets
In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the electrophoresis market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased proteomics and genomics research, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increased awareness of personalised therapeutics, and increased research activities in the field of mAb-based therapeutics.
Competitor Insights
Some of the key players operating in the electrophoresis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck Group (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), GE Healthcare (US), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Sebia Group (UK), C.B.S. Scientific Company, Inc.(US), Helena Laboratories (US), Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan), Teledyne Technologies (US), VWR International (US), and TBG Diagnostic Ltd. (Australia).
This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including product, application, and end user from 2021 to 2029.
