Video Management System Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global video management system market is expected to grow from $7.11 billion in 2021 to $9.05 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The video management system market is expected to reach $20.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.1%.



The video management system market includes revenues earned by entities by video intelligence, case management, professional service and managed service.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



A video management system refers to a video management server that contains a security camera system that helps to collect the videos from cameras.The video management system is crucial because it keeps track of every system and offers a quick overview, alerting security to any potential dangers, threats, occasions, or planned tasks.



It includes cameras, servers for video processing and storage, and encoders for analog cameras. The video management system helps users to monitor events from any surveillance such as CCTV cameras, alarms, and sensors.



Asia Pcific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the video management system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of components in video management system are solutions and services.The video management system as a solution is fulfilling the need for a surveillance system and storage of surveillance footage.



The different technologies include analog based VMS and IP-based VMS.The various organisation size includes large enterprises and SMEs.



The different deployment types include on-premises and cloud. The several applications include mobile application, intelligent streaming, security and surveillance, storage management, data integration, case management, navigation management, and other.



An increase in security surveillance is expected to propel the growth of the video management system market going forward.Surveillance refers to the monitoring of the behaviour and activities for information gathering, influencing, and managing.



The video management system is used to manage data streamed from various surveillance devices such as security cameras.It helps the user to access real-time videos, record, store, and playback recorded videos, and derive useful insights from the surveillance site.



For instance, according to an article published in August 2022 by EarthWeb, a US-based provider of internet-based online services, the United States has 15.28 cameras per 100 people and China has 14.36 cameras installed per hundred. Therefore, an increase in security surveillance is driving the growth of the video management system market.



Technological advancement is a key trend in the video management system market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in April 2022, Qognify, a US-based software company launched Qognify VMS, new video management software that stores video data in the cloud to meet the specific physical security needs of organizations. This enables customers to scale storage space quickly, keep the hardware footprint small, and benefit from the resiliency of cloud technology.



In March 2022, Motorola Solutions, a US-based telecommunications equipment, and software systems company acquired Ava Security Limited for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Motorola is well-positioned to support customers’ evolving security needs by expanding its portfolio of intelligent video solutions that help to enhance safety and streamline operations.



Ava Security is a UK-based software company.



The countries covered in the video management system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



