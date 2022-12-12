PlanSource Benefits Administration Platform Now Available on SAP® Store

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based benefits administration technology, today announced that its PlanSource Benefits Administration platform is now available on SAP® Store, the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. This integration will allow an HR and benefits experience for employers and their employees.



Customers that use SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central and SAP® SuccessFactors® Employee Central Payroll solutions now have access to the PlanSource Benefits Administration platform for benefits communications, engagement, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. Additionally, customers can outsource all their benefit needs and services to PlanSource to be an extension of their HR team, allowing the customer to focus on strategic initiatives.

“Employers are looking for a more robust benefits administration and engagement platform, and they need those tools to work seamlessly with their HR and payroll processes to create a unified experience,” said Tom Signorello, Chief Executive Officer at PlanSource. “I’m excited about the PlanSource platform being available on SAP Store for customers to choose a leading benefits and engagement platform that will improve their business outcomes through smarter people decisions.”

PlanSource has a long history of partnering with human capital management (HCM) companies and is known for having strong API integrations. Additionally, when HCM platforms integrate with PlanSource, they can sell more, improve close ratios and retain customers by having all-encompassing solutions. An integrated HR and benefits platform helps HR teams to be more efficient and provides a better employee experience. With the platform’s integration with SAP SuccessFactors solutions, employees can make changes to their benefits, and it will be reflected in payroll deductions within the SAP SuccessFactors platform​ instantly. HR teams and employees will be able to access the PlanSource platform through a single sign-on, making it an easy-to-use experience.

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,200 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc. is a partner in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.

To learn more about the SAP and PlanSource partnership and integration, visit SAP Store.

About PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc.

PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc., is a technology company that automates and simplifies every aspect of employee benefit programs, so employees and HR teams can make smarter, more confident benefits decisions. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides the best experience possible for benefits communications, shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and ongoing administration. With an end-to-end benefits platform and suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource helps people maximize the benefits of their benefits, so they can live happier, healthier lives. Learn more at plansource.com.

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein, as well as their respective logos, are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.