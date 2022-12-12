Troilus Presents Its 2021 Sustainability Report

MONTREAL, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF) (“Troilus” or the “Company”), reports that it has published its 2021 Sustainability Report (“the Report”), highlighting Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) initiatives, activities, and achievements over the 2021 calendar year. The report details Troilus’ commitment to operating every facet of the company in a transparent and sustainable manner, pursuing superior corporate governance, and positively impacting our communities and the environment, while generating long-term value for its stakeholders and shareholders. Highlights are presented below, while the complete report can be found on the Company’s website at www.troilusgold.com in the Sustainability section.



Highlights of the 2021 Sustainability Report include:

Strength in Gender Diversity – ~36% of full-time employees and 40% of the Senior Management Team at Troilus were female, surpassing mining industry standards.

– ~36% of full-time employees and 40% of the Senior Management Team at Troilus were female, surpassing mining industry standards. Access to a Vital Source of Renewable Energy – 71% of energy used at the Troilus site is derived from renewable hydroelectricity with existing infrastructure that will help power contemplated future production while minimizing GHG emissions and carbon footprint.

– 71% of energy used at the Troilus site is derived from renewable hydroelectricity with existing infrastructure that will help power contemplated future production while minimizing GHG emissions and carbon footprint. Prioritizing Local Business – 65% of Troilus’ total procurement spending went to suppliers from the local economy in Northern Quebec, making Troilus an important economic contributor to the region.

– 65% of Troilus’ total procurement spending went to suppliers from the local economy in Northern Quebec, making Troilus an important economic contributor to the region. A Safe Place to Work – Zero fatalities and zero work-related injuries resulting in lost time among employees and contractors at site.

– Zero fatalities and zero work-related injuries resulting in lost time among employees and contractors at site. Environmental Stewardship: Troilus had zero instances of non-compliance with environmental regulations.

Justin Reid, CEO and Director of Troilus, commented, “We are pleased to share the positive progress of our ESG program as we continued to advance the Troilus project responsibly and upholding the highest standards when it comes to our corporate governance, our people, our communities, and the environment. I’m very proud of our team’s accomplishments in 2021, and we will strive to continue leading the way with ESG initiatives and performance among our exploration and development-stage peers.”

Troilus implemented its Sustainability Policy in 2020 to deliver on its objective of creating value for shareholders while ensuring the responsible development of the project. The Company aims to operate in a safe, socially, and environmentally responsible manner, contribute to the prosperity of employees and local communities and respect the human rights, cultures, customs, and values of those impacted by the Company’s activities. The Sustainability Policy is based on the four pillars of People, Environment, Health & Safety and Communities, ensuring sustainable practices remain at the core of Troilus’ business strategy.

To learn more about Sustainability initiatives at Troilus, please visit https://www.troilusgold.com/sustainability/overview/ .

About Troilus Gold Corp.

Troilus Gold Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mining company focused on the systematic advancement and de-risking of the former gold and copper Troilus Mine towards production. From 1996 to 2010, the Troilus Mine produced +2 million ounces of gold and nearly 70,000 tonnes of copper. Troilus’ claims cover 435 km² in the top-rated mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, within the Frotêt-Evans Greenstone Belt. Since acquiring the project in 2017, ongoing exploration success has demonstrated the tremendous scale potential of the gold system on the property with significant mineral resource growth. The Company is advancing engineering studies following the completion of a robust PEA in 2020, which demonstrated the potential for the Troilus project to become a top-ranked gold and copper producing asset in Canada. Led by an experienced team with a track-record of successful mine development, Troilus is positioned to become a cornerstone project in North America.

Cautionary statements

