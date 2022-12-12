USPA Global Licensing's Molly Robbins is Finalist in License Global's 'The Influentials'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USPA Global Licensing (USPAGL), the exclusive worldwide licensor and company that oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, is pleased to announce the nomination of Molly Robbins, Senior Vice President of Global Licensing and Business Development for USPA Global Licensing, for License Global's annual feature, 'The Influentials.' This nomination honors those who have driven change and made an impact in the business of brand licensing.

Winners in nine categories were selected by an expert judging panel and voted on by members in the licensing industry at large. The categories from 'The Influentials' encompass all scopes of contributions from individuals that are advancing the quality and sophistication of the more than $315 billion licensing business. Robbins was nominated under the category 'The Brand Builder.' This recognition highlights her efforts behind U.S. Polo Assn.'s global partnerships that have garnered an increased consumer reach, revenue growth and ongoing licensing opportunities for the brand. She was in good company, alongside peers from influential licensing titans at BarkBox, Accutime, Crayola and Hasbro, to name a few.

"Congratulations to Molly on her well-deserved nomination as 'The Brand Builder,' for License Global's annual feature, 'The Influentials.' Molly's contributions toward U.S. Polo Assn.'s international expansion plans are critical in our successful growth strategy," says J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPAGL, the company which manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.

The U.S. Polo Assn. brand continues to expand its reach into more than 190 countries worldwide with some 1,200 stores and 40 total brand sites in 17 languages, and in addition, has 7 million social media followers. In 2022, in conjunction with their global partners, U.S. Polo Assn. opened approximately 100 stores, including the first store in São Paulo, Brazil, as well as stores in Morumbi Mall, the Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet store in London, England and a 6,000 sq. ft. store in Bergen Town Center in Paramus, New Jersey, which is one of our largest stores globally. The multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand's authentic connection to the sport of polo has continued to reach consumers and sports fans around the world.

"I am honored to have received this nomination from License Global, which highlights my leadership position's work surrounding U.S. Polo Assn.'s growth in both revenue and brand awareness globally," says Molly Robbins, SVP of Global Licensing and Business Development for the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We are always looking for new opportunities to expand into new categories and global markets through our classic, sport-inspired brand."

License Global is the licensing industry's thought leader, and 'The Influentials' list highlights the best and brightest within specific categories. For more information, visit licenseglobal.com.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, as well as sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 190 countries worldwide. Today, U.S. Polo Assn. is ranked the 28th largest licensor in the world and within the top five sports licensors, according to License Global's 2022 list of "Top Global Licensors." Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA's intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world's leading digital platform with polo and lifestyle content. In addition, USPAGL partners with ESPN and beIN Sports globally to share the sport of polo broadcasts on television and on-demand to millions of viewers around the world. For more polo content, visit globalpolo.com.

