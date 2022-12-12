IN8bio Announces New Data at ASH Showing 100 Percent of Cohort 1 Patients Maintained Durable Complete Response in Ongoing Phase 1 Trial of INB-100

Results from the first cohort of patients with hematological malignancies show patients remained progression free; ongoing durations of response extend beyond 2.5 years (31.9 months)

INB-100 continues to demonstrate a manageable safety profile with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) observed to date

Enrollment for Cohort 2 has been initiated with additional clinical updates expected in 2Q 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced updated results from the ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating INB-100, an allogeneic, gamma-delta T cell therapy, in patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation (HSCT). The data, featured in a poster presentation at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 2022 Annual Meeting and Exposition, demonstrate the potential of INB-100 to induce long-term durable responses in patients with high-risk or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematologic malignancies.

“While haploidentical stem cell transplantation provides a pathway towards leukemic cures, 50% of transplant patients relapse after one year, with many succumbing to the disease,” said Dr. Joseph McGuirk, the Schutte-Speas Professor of Hematology-Oncology, Division Director of Hematological Malignancies and Cellular Therapeutics and Medical Director, Blood and Marrow Transplant at The University of Kansas Cancer Center and the Principal Investigator on the study. “The long-term durable responses, in conjunction with a manageable safety profile, observed in Cohort 1 are very meaningful and highlight the potential of INB-100 to increase the cure rates in patients with AML.”

The poster presented at ASH included efficacy and safety data from Cohort 1 of the ongoing study as of the data cutoff of November 11, 2022. As of December 9, 2022, four patients have received the first dose level (DL) of INB-100 (1 x 106 cells/kg) and remain on study and in remission. Three DL1 patients with at least approximately 18 months and one patient with 3.5 months of follow-up all remain in morphologic complete remission (CR); two patients have remained progression free for more than two years, at 31.9 months and 29.5 months respectively, and a third for nearly a year and a half at 17.8 months. A fourth DL1 patient remains relapse free in CR at 3.5 months and continues to be monitored. Immune system reconstitution through the first 100-days post-treatment demonstrates continued normal function, including observed elevations in T cells, B cells, and gamma-delta T cells.

“These results are encouraging, and reinforce our conviction that INB-100, a one-time allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapy, has the potential to provide meaningful clinical benefit to patients with AML who face a significant risk of relapse,” said Trishna Goswami, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of IN8bio. “We are excited about the early signals of durable relapse-free survival observed in Cohort 1 in this high-risk patient population and look forward to gaining further insights as we enroll additional patients in Cohort 2 and evaluate INB-100 at a higher dose.”

No DLTs, treatment-related ≥ grade 3 adverse events (AEs) or cytokine release syndrome (CRS) have been observed. Steroid-responsive cutaneous acute Grade 1/2 graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) has been observed in all patients, with one patient experiencing Grade 2 intestinal GvHD. The most common AEs were constipation, cytomegalovirus (CMV) reactivation, emesis, fatigue, and hypomagnesaemia, the majority of which were Grade 1/2.

Two patients have been enrolled and dosed in Cohort 2, evaluating INB-100 at a dose level of 3 x 106 cells/kg. The Company expects to share additional clinical updates from the Phase 1 study of INB-100 in 2Q 2023.

About the INB-100 Phase 1 Trial

The Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT03533816) is a dose-escalation trial of allogeneic derived, gamma-delta T cells from matched related donors that have been expanded and activated ex vivo and administered systemically to patients with leukemia following haploidentical HSCT. The single-institution clinical trial is currently being conducted at The University of Kansas Cancer Center (KUCC). The primary endpoints of this trial are safety and tolerability, and secondary endpoints include rates of GvHD, relapse rate and overall survival.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other solid tumor types. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

