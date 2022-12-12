Centrifugal Pump Market Size Worth USD 45.56 Billion by 2028 | Exhibiting CAGR of 5.9%

Pune, India, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global centrifugal pump market size is projected to reach USD 45.56 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 29.24 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 30.56 billion in 2021. Rising commercial and residential infrastructure developments and extensive pump adoption in several applications are expected to boost market development. Fortune Business Insights™ mentions this information in its report titled “Centrifugal Pump Market, 2021-2028.”

Centrifugal pumps are utilized to transfer liquids in bulk and provide efficient flow rates. Increasing developments in commercial and residential infrastructure are expected to boost the adoption of centrifugal pumps. Furthermore, the rising adoption of pumps in several applications is expected to boost the pump’s demand. In addition, the incorporation of sensors is expected to boost the product’s sales. For example, KSB announced its “KSB guard” to monitor pump systems utilizing sensors at Germany's ACHEMA global trade fair. These factors are likely to boost the market development during the upcoming years.





Drivers and Restraints:

Increased focus on infrastructure development is expected to boost centrifugal pumps’ adoption. Increasing population and rapidly increasing spending capacity are expected to fortify centrifugal pumps’ adoption. Several private and public entities invest heavily in the refurbishment of existing establishments and constructing new buildings. The adoption of centrifugal pumps eliminates problems related to low-pressure and aids in delivering energy-efficient solutions to satisfy HVAC and water supply requirements. In addition, the rising population and construction of smart cities lead to the adoption of centrifugal pumps, thereby boosting sales. These factors are likely to drive the centrifugal pump market growth.

However, problems regarding cavitation and priming may hinder the market progress.

COVID-19 Impact:

Halt in Operations to Impede Market Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of the halt on production and manufacturing activities. The sudden spike in COVID-19 patients led to the imposition of stringent lockdown regulations, which, in turn, led to supply chain disruptions. However, effective sanitization and reduced capacities enabled manufacturers to boost their productivity and recover losses. These factors are likely to foster market growth during the pandemic.





Report Coverage:

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Segmentation:

By flow, the market is segmented into mexed flow, radial flow, and axial flow. By stage, it is bifurcated into multi-stage and single-stage. As per end-user, it is categorized into industrial, agriculture, commercial, and residential. Geographically, it is grouped into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the centrifugal pump market share during the forecast period because of the rising energy demand. The market in Asia-Pacific reached USD 11.46 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a remarkable market share in the upcoming years. Furthermore, increasing energy demand alongside rising progress in the processing and manufacturing industry is expected to boost the market growth.

In Europe, the presence of several centrifugal pump manufacturers and the adoption of stringent government initiatives to prevent water pollution are expected to boost adoption. Furthermore, the emergence of several new power generation plants and rising cooling and space heating systems are expected to boost centrifugal pumps’ demand. These factors may initiate market growth.

In North America development of industrial establishments and rising construction expenditure is expected to boost the adoption of the product. Additionally, the increased oil & gas production targets may foster market development.





Competitive Landscape:

Joint Ventures among Companies to Bode Well for Players

Currently, the market is dominated by players such as Grundfos, Xylem, Sulzer, and KSB Company, as they are keener on upholding their international presence. This is done by increasing the overall efficiency of the products and introducing innovative product lines with the help of collaborative efforts and substantial investments in test and research facilities. Other players are focusing on contracts and agreements, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures to attract more centrifugal pump market revenue in the forthcoming years.

Industry Development

June 2021: Kirloskar Brothers Limited launched a new manufacturing division named Advanced Technology Product Division that includes speacialized pumps for nuclear applications.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

GRUNDFOS

KSB Company

Wilo Group

Flowrox

Sulzer

Xylem

Dover Corporation

The Weir Group PLC

Ebara Corporation

ITT Corporation.

Flowserve Corporation

Kirloskar Brothers Limited

Centrifugal Pump Market Segmentation:

By Flow:

Axial Flow

Radial Flow

Mixed Flow

By Stage:

Single-Stage

Multi-Stage

By End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Agriculture

Industrial





