December 12th 2022



Photocat signs first sales partnership agreement in the Middle East

Photocat has today agreed with Schnell LLC, a company registered in Dubai to start promoting the company’s technology in the GCC Region. The parties jointly agree that they see a huge potential in the area both for the solution focused on concrete factories as well as the governmentally driven solutions fitted to road and pavement maintenance providers.

Photocat has a strong concrete patent position with technology covering the use of photocatalytic technology in both wet and dry concrete. The value of this is also important to societies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Region as focus on air quality and NOx reduction is part of improving life quality in the region. The official aspiration for Dubai is to be the most sustainable city in the World by 2050.

Photocat has held meetings with the Dubai Municipality as well as Road and Transport Authorities and is convinced after these meetings that the photocatalytic technology would be relevant for the area.

CBO Jesper Elsgaard says, “I am very proud and satisfied to have managed to secure this very interesting partnership agreement with professional and insightful people as Manoj Thomas and Princely Stanly, who will head up the marketing programs in the region”. “I have only recently joined Photocat, but I have found the market needs and product relevance to be very high in the GCC region and with this agreement we will have a strong presence in this region.”

WHO recently made it clear that air quality threshold values need to be lowered in order to save more lives and give more life quality to inhabitants. The current NO2 pollution level is on average 6 times above the WHO recommended threshold. Photocat believes that its Technology powered by sun light will be one of the most energy efficient air quality improvers in the region and also very cost efficient with fast Return on Investments.

Photocat manufactures patented coating materials for both outdoor and indoor applications with the effect to degrade NOx and VOC´s when exposed to light. Both NOx and VOC’s are severely damaging to human health. Photocat’s patented technology is a very efficient and an economically viable alternative to many of the traditional technologies targeting NOx (e.g. bus catalysts, flue gas cleaning etc.). Photocat’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, First North with the ticker symbol PCAT. The company’s Certified Advisor is Mangold Fondkommision AB, 08-50301550 – ca@mangold.se.

