The Worldwide Workout Clothes Industry is Predicted to Reach $384.8 Billion by 2032

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workout Clothes Market by Product Type, Material Type & Region - Forecast 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The workout clothes market was valued at US$ 210.8 Billion in 2022 and is predicted to reach US$ 384.8 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2032.

Workout clothes are a type of utility clothing that improves athletes' performance during sports or fitness physical activities by enhancing body movement compared to ordinary clothing.

Furthermore, unique benefits of sportswear, such as breathability, rapid drying, static resistance, heat resistance, and chemical resistance, increase consumer acceptance, hence pushing the workout clothes market growth and workout clothes adoption trends.

Adopting the same is expected to influence potential workout clothes market trends and forecasts positively.

The worldwide workout clothes market key trends & opportunities are expanding due to buyers' rising disposable income and fitness consciousness.

The Coronavirus epidemic has had a detrimental influence on the workout clothes market since lockdowns and limitations on the number of customer store occupancy have resulted in a decrease in sales of workout clothes.

The growing popularity of smart sportswear, which is meant to improve training routines, monitor performance, and offer real-time feedback, represents a workout clothes market growth potential.

Due to the significant demand for workout clothes to engage in fitness or sports activities, the others (shorts, sweatshirts & hoodies, tank-top) segment produced the most income.

However, the workout clothes market is predicted to rise rapidly as the trend of athleisure as casual wear among the world's youth population grows.

Polyester sector workout clothes market share is rising due to several benefits like fast-drying, enough stretch capacity, easy wash, wrinkle resistance, and chemical resistance.

Furthermore, increased physical activity engagement among the young and senior population drives demand for workout clothes, boosting workout clothes market future trends and workout clothes market opportunities.

However, an increase in the number of counterfeit items is causing consumer safety and quality difficulties and brand harm for important workout clothes market participants and workout clothes market share.

The United States is predicted to emerge as a significant region in the workout clothes market due to the increased demand for workout clothes. With the expanding number of public athletic events, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also projected to add to income and surge workout clothes market opportunities.

Key Takeaways:

The others (shorts, sweatshirts & hoodies, tank-top) section from the product type segment of the workout clothes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% through 2032.

Polyester segment will escalate in the workout clothes market's material type sector through 2032.

United States dominated the global workout clothes market, accounting for 42.3% of total sales.

The rise in disposable income and rising living standards are likely to drive the growth of the LAMEA workout clothes market.

Due to the popularity of sporting events, the European workout clothes market is expanding at a rapid pace.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to develop at the fastest rate due to an increase in youth engagement in sporting activities.

Competitive Landscape:

Adidas AG, Asics Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. Gap Inc., Nike, Inc., North Face, Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Puma Se, and Under Armour, Inc. are among the major legacy players that provide workout clothes solutions.

To increase their products in the workout clothes market trends, these vendors have used a variety of organic and inorganic growth techniques, such as new product releases, partnerships, and collaborations.

To extend their influence in the workout clothes market trends, these vendors have used a variety of organic and inorganic growth tactics.

Recent Development in the Workout clothes Market:

Product Launch:

Global sports brand PUMA debuted the Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) workout clothes market collection in September 2021 as part of a three-year strategic collaboration agreement agreed with the franchise in March 2021.

Eastbay and Champs Sports announced the debut of a new garment line, Eastbay Performance, in September 2021.

Puma SE Inc announced the introduction of its sportswear range in collaboration with Cloud9 in October 2019.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Supply Chain Analysis

3.5. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.6.1. Profit Margin Analysis

3.6.2. Wholesalers and Distributors

3.6.3. Retailers

3.7. PESTLE and Porter's Analysis

4. Global Workout Clothes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Workout Clothes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction/Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Product Type, 2017-2021

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Product Type, 2022-2032

5.3.1. Shirts

5.3.2. Pants

5.3.3. Others

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Product Type, 2017-2021

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Product Type, 2022-2032

6. Global Workout Clothes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Material Type

6.1. Introduction/Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Material Type, 2017-2021

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Material Type, 2022-2032

6.3.1. Nylon

6.3.2. Wool

6.3.3. Polyester

6.3.4. Others

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Material Type, 2017-2021

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Material Type, 2022-2032

7. Global Workout Clothes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Consumer Orientation

7.1. Introduction/Key Findings

7.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Consumer Orientation, 2017-2021

7.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Consumer Orientation, 2022-2032

7.3.1. Men

7.3.2. Women

7.3.3. Children

7.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Consumer Orientation, 2017-2021

7.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Consumer Orientation, 2022-2032

8. Global Workout Clothes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Sales Channel

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Sales Channel, 2017-2021

8.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Sales Channel, 2022-2032

8.3.1. Direct Sales

8.3.2. Franchise Stores

8.3.3. Specialty Stores

8.3.4. Online Retailers

8.3.5. Other Sales Channel

8.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Sales Channel, 2017-2021

8.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Sales Channel, 2022-2032

9. Global Workout Clothes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Region, 2017-2021

9.3. Current Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032

9.3.1. North America

9.3.2. Latin America

9.3.3. Europe

9.3.4. East Asia

9.3.5. South Asia

9.3.6. Oceania

9.3.7. MEA

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

10. North America Workout Clothes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

11. Latin America Workout Clothes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

12. Europe Workout Clothes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

13. East Asia Workout Clothes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

14. South Asia Workout Clothes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

15. Oceania Workout Clothes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

16. MEA Workout Clothes Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Country

17. Key Countries Workout Clothes Market Analysis

18. Market Structure Analysis

18.1. Competition Dashboard

18.2. Competition Benchmarking

18.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

18.3.1. By Regional

18.3.2. By Product Type

18.3.3. By Material Type

18.3.4. By Consumer Orientation

18.3.5. By Sales Channel

19. Competition Analysis

19.1. Competition Deep Dive

19.1.1. Nike Inc

19.1.1.1. Overview

19.1.1.2. Product Portfolio

19.1.1.3. Sales Footprint

19.1.1.4. Strategy Overview

19.1.1.4.1. Marketing Strategy

19.1.1.4.2. Product Strategy

19.1.1.4.3. Channel Strategy

19.1.2. Adidas AG

19.1.3. Dick's Sports Goods

19.1.4. PUMA SE

19.1.5. Columbia Sports

19.1.6. ASICS Corp

19.1.7. VF Corporation

19.1.8. PVH Corporation

19.1.9. G-III Apparel Group Limited

19.1.10. Gildan Activewear Inc

19.1.11. Hanes Brands Inc

19.1.12. Patagonia Inc

20. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

21. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byyfut