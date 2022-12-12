The Worldwide Mold Release Agents Industry is Expected to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mold Release Agents Market by Product Type (Water-based, Solvent-based), Application (Die-casting, Rubber Molding, Plastic Molding, PU Molding, Concrete, Wood Composite & Panel Pressing, Composite Molding), and Region- Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mold release agents market will grow to USD 2.6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.7% from USD 2.0 Billion in 2022.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 231 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $2.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Water-based mold release agents type is projected to be the fastest-growing type of mold release agents market during the forecast period

The water-based mold release agents segment is projected to lead the mold release agents market, in terms of both value and volume, during the forecast period. The larger share is mainly because water-based mold release agents are free of chemicals and VOCs, which make them environmentally friendly. In addition, they are non-flammable and can be diluted easily, enabling shipment in concentrated form. Furthermore, the dominance of water-based mold release agents in the market is expected to continue in the next five years due to the stringent policies and regulations on the use of solvent-based mold release agents.

Die-casting application is estimated to be the largest application in mold release agents market, in terms of value, in 2021

The die-casting application segment dominated the global mold release agents market, accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, in 2021. This is due to huge demand for metals such as aluminum, zinc, and magnesium, globally. Die-casting is used to manufacture small parts made from lower melting metals and alloys such as zinc to casting of very large parts, such as engine blocks. It is a technology used in a variety of fields such as automobile, marine, the aerospace industries, home appliances, office equipment, industrial machinery, and building hardware.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest mold release agents market, in terms of value, in 2021

Europe is the second-largest market for mold release agents. Germany leads the mold release agents market in the region due to its strong industrial sector. The European industrial segment is diversifying, and the complexities are increasing with the changing demand. The mold release agents market is fragmented in this region. A large number of players including Henkel Ag & Co. KGaA (Germany), Croda International Plc (UK), Chukyo Europe GmbH (Germany), and Marbocote Limited (UK) are headquartered in Europe which drives the demand for mold release agents.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapidly Growing Automotive and Construction Industries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand from Manufacturing Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations on Solvent-Based Mold Release Agents

5.2.2.2 Rising Use of Non-Stick Coatings on Molds

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.4.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

5.4.2 Buying Criteria

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 Gdp Trends and Forecasts of Major Economies

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials

6.1.2 Manufacturing of Mold Release Agents

6.1.3 Distribution Network

6.1.4 End-Use Industries

6.2 Mold Release Agents Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, and Non-COVID-19 Scenarios

6.2.1 Non-COVID-19 Scenario

6.2.2 Optimistic Scenario

6.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario

6.2.4 Realistic Scenario

6.3 Pricing Analysis

6.3.1 Average Selling Prices of Key Players, by Application

6.3.2 Average Selling Price, by Region

6.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

6.4.1 Revenue Shifts & Revenue Pockets for Mold Release Agents Market

6.5 Connected Markets: Ecosystem

6.6 Technology Analysis

6.6.1 Technomelt Low Pressure Molding (Lpm) Technology

6.6.2 Fluoro Technology

6.7 Case Study Analysis

6.7.1 Case Study on Freudenberg Group (Chem-Trend L.P.)

6.7.2 Case Study on Croda International plc

6.8 Trade Data Statistics

6.8.1 Import Scenario of Mold Release Agents

6.8.2 Export Scenario of Mold Release Agents

6.9 Regulatory Landscape

6.9.1 Regulations Related to Mold Release Agents

6.10 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

6.11 Patent Analysis

6.11.1 Approach

6.11.2 Document Type

6.11.3 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.11.4 Top Applicants

7 Mold Release Agents Market, by Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Water-Based Mold Release Agents

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific to be Fastest-Growing Market for Water-Based Mold Release Agents

7.3 Solvent-Based Mold Release Agents

7.3.1 Flammability of Solvent-Based Mold Release Agents Impacting Demand

7.4 Others

8 Mold Release Agents Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Die-Casting

8.2.1 Growing Casting Production to Drive Demand for Mold Release Agents

8.3 Pu Molding

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Automobiles and Footwear to Drive Market in Pu Molding Application

8.4 Concrete

8.4.1 Growing Construction Industry to Drive Demand for Mold Release Agents

8.5 Rubber Molding

8.5.1 Increasing Production of Tires and Rubber Goods Influencing Mold Release Agents Market

8.6 Plastic Molding

8.6.1 Growing Demand for Plastic Products to Drive Market

8.7 Wood Composite & Panel Pressing

8.7.1 Expansion of Furniture and Construction Industry to Fuel Demand for Mold Release Agents

8.8 Composite Molding

8.8.1 Growing Demand for Wind Energy and Lightweight Materials in Boats and Ships to Boost Demand

8.9 Others

