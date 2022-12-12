European Pediatric Medical Devices Industry Report to 2031 - Rising Incidence of Chronic Disorders Among Children Drives Growth

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Pediatric Medical Devices Market 2021-2031 by Product, Age Group, Setting, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe pediatric medical devices market was valued at $7,260.9 million in 2021 and will grow by 7.2% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising incidence of chronic disorders among children due to unhealthy habits and a rising obese pediatric population, the availability of a wide range of pediatric medical devices, initiatives by governments and favorable reimbursement scenario, and emerging innovative products due to technological advancements.



This report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe pediatric medical devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe pediatric medical devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product, Age Group, Setting, and Country.

Based on Product, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

IVD Devices

Cardiology Devices

Anesthetic and Respiratory Care Devices

Neonatal ICU Devices

Monitoring Devices

Diagnostic Imaging Devices

Telemedicine

Other Products

Based on Age Group, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Neonates

Infants

Children

Adolescents

By Setting, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

% of overall revenue by Setting

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pediatric Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Other Settings

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Product, Age Group and Setting over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers the current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Selected Key Players

Atom Medical Corporation

Baxter International, Inc.

Elektro-Mag

Fritz Stephan GmbH

GE Healthcare (GE Company)

Hamilton Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic Plc

Ningbo David Medical Device Company Ltd.

Novonate Inc.

Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

Trimpeks

TSE Medical

