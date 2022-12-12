Iceland Seafood International hf: Negotiation based on Letter of Intent from December 5th to sell Iceland Seafood UK cancelled. Communication with other potential buyers will now start again.

Reference is made to announcement from December 5th on signing of Letter of Intent (LOI) to sell Iceland Seafood UK Ltd. Negotiations that were based on the LOI were not successful and have been cancelled. Iceland Seafood will now be in communication with other interested parties and will provide information as appropriate if any of these communications will develop to a formal discussion.
| Source: Iceland Seafood International hf. Iceland Seafood International hf.
Reykjavik, ICELAND